Turkey wants peace talks with Ukraine despite Western actions, Erdogan says – Reuters





ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey is committed to seeking a peace dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, Turkish media said on Saturday quoting President Tayyip Erdogan, accusing the United States and other Western countries of provoking Moscow. State broadcaster TRT and other outlets quoted Erdogan as saying: The West, and especially the US, is attacking Russia]seemingly endlessly, without specifying what he meant. Of course, Russia is showing great resistance to all of this, Erdogan told reporters on a flight from Uzbekistan. Western countries have armed Kyiv and provided other forms of assistance and have also imposed harsh sanctions on Moscow since its invasion of Ukraine in February. We are working on how to create a peace corridor here, like we had the grain corridor. We believe the best way to achieve this is to move from dialogue to peace, Erdogan said, adding that Ukraine’s perspective would be important. NATO member Turkey hosted talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations earlier this year and has sought to balance its criticism of the invasion with its opposition to sanctions. Ukrainian minister urges ASEAN to end Russian Hunger Games Ankara and the UN brokered a deal to revive Ukrainian grain exports from Black Sea ports over the past four months. Erdogan said it would be wrong for Turkey to offer a specific time frame to extend the deal beyond its November 19 deadline, but added it should last as long as possible. There have been no public attempts to resume peace talks between the two sides since moves to secure a ceasefire in Istanbul in the first weeks of the conflict failed with no progress. Ukraine denied on Tuesday that it had been pressured by the West to negotiate with Russia, redoubled its insistence that talks could only take place if Russia gave up all the territory it had occupied since the February invasion. . Russia said on Friday it was committed to achieving the goals of what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine, adding that those goals could be achieved through peace talks, but that kyiv’s stance meant that holding peace talks was impossible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brecorder.com/news/40208439 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos