RI Sells Well, Jokowi Marathon Meets G20 Heads of State





Badung, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo would hold a series of bilateral meetings with various countries at the height of the G20 summit in Nusa Dua, Bali. This was conveyed by Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan during a Ready to Welcome the G20 press conference on Saturday (12/11/2022). “This is apparent from the many bilateral meetings with President Joko Widodo and the president’s request to hold bilateral meetings,” Luhut said. The large number of requests for bilateral meetings at the summit of the G20 summit would be proof that Indonesia has a strategic role on the world stage and is a place for strategic investment. ADVERTISING Scroll to resume content Pictured: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a statement on gasoline prices and oil company profits in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 31, 2022. (REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS) Pictured: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a statement on gasoline prices and oil company profits in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 31, 2022. (REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS) Among the bilateral meetings, there were also strategic meetings. One of them, the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which Luhut said was something to look forward to. “There will be a very strategic meeting, we will wait two more days for events to speak first. This will show that President Jokowi is a president who is capable of leading by example,” Luhut said. as known The United States and China will meet at the G20 summit. US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will physically meet for the first time in 2.5 years. “Then there will be America and China, we will be there, we hope see something happen with their gift in Bali“, added Luhut. Pictured: Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks next to former Chinese President Hu Jintao’s chair during the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 22 October 2022. (REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG) Pictured: Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks next to former Chinese President Hu Jintao’s chair during the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 22 October 2022. (REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG) Starting tomorrow, Sunday (13/11), delegates and heads of state will travel to Indonesia. The G20 will bring together 3,443 delegates and 17 G20 Heads of State or Heads of Delegation. Luhut also pointed out that the preparations are 99% ready, and tomorrow (13/11) it was confirmed that the preparations are 100%. In addition to the bilateral meeting, Jokowi will also try the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train with Chinese President Xi Jinping. “President Jokowi and Xi Jinping will be bilateral and so on,” he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Jokowi floods ‘Kopdar’ at G20 summit: From Biden to Prime Minister Rishi (ah)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20221112172311-4-387352/ri-laris-manis-jokowi-maraton-bertemu-pemimpin-negara-g20 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos