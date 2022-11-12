Imran Khan signals desire to build bridges with Washington





Imran Khan says he wants to mend ties with the US despite accusing them of treating Pakistan like a slave, signaling a desire to work with Washington after he claims he conspired to remove him from the post as Prime Minister earlier this year.

In an interview with the Financial Times following an assassination attempt this month, Khan said he no longer blames the United States and wants a dignified relationship if re-elected. He also warned that Pakistan was close to defaulting and criticized the country’s IMF program.

The former cricket captain was ousted in April in a vote of no confidence which he said was the result of a plot between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the United States, a key security partner of Pakistan, which has provided the country with billions of dollars in military aid.

Many analysts believe Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) party are the likeliest winners of the general elections due to be held next year, following a surge in popularity thanks in part to his anti-rhetoric. -American.

As far as I’m concerned, it’s over, it’s behind me, he said of the alleged plot, which Sharif and the United States deny. The Pakistan that I want to lead must have good relations with everyone, especially with the United States.

Our relationship with the United States has been like a master-servant relationship, or a master-slave relationship, and we have been used as a mercenary. But for that, I blame my own governments more than the United States.

A gunman shot Khan several times in the leg earlier this month as he led a march across the country to force a snap election. The former prime minister, who steps on a frame as he recovers, claims to have evidence that Sharif plotted alongside senior civilian and military officials to kill him.

Sharif and the other officials all strongly deny the allegations. But the Khans shooting and explosive accusations have pushed Pakistan deeper into crisis at a time of political and economic upheaval. Some analysts believe that Pakistan, which suffered devastating floods over the summer, is at risk of defaulting on its external debt of more than $100 billion.

Khan criticized Pakistan’s IMF program, first launched under his government in 2019 but revived by Sharif, for pushing austerity measures like raising fuel prices at a time of painful inflation.

When you’re shrinking the economy and some of the IMF measures are causing your economy to shrink, how are you supposed to pay back your borrowings, because your borrowings keep going up? he said. Consumption has collapsed… So my question is: how are we going to pay our debts? We will definitely head towards default.

Critics accuse Khan of further undermining those economic prospects by damaging relations with the United States, the IMF and other international partners on which Pakistan’s financing depends.

Ali Sarwar Naqvi, a former Pakistani diplomat, said Khan would struggle to repair relations with the United States. If Imran Khan ever returns to power, Pakistan’s relations with the United States will remain strained, he said.

Khan admitted that a visit to Moscow a day before the invasion of Ukraine in February for which he claims the US retaliated against him was embarrassing, but said the trip had been planned months in advance.

The former prime minister argued that snap elections were the only way to restore political stability. He did not outline any specific plans for the economy if he were in power, but warned that it could be beyond everyone if an election is not held soon.

Despite his popularity, Khan’s path to office faces several hurdles, including court cases that could prevent him from running.

His allegations about the shooting have also created a confrontation with Pakistan’s powerful military, which often plays a decisive role behind the scenes in the country’s politics. While analysts say the military helped Khans become prime minister in 2018, relations soured during his tenure.

Analysts say public talks between Khan and the armed forces in recent months have little precedent. In the interview, Khan accused the military of having previously weakened independent institutions and, along with political dynasties like the Sharif family, of acting as if they were above the law.

The military can play a constructive role in my future plans for Pakistan, he said. But it has to be that balance. You cannot have an elected government that has the responsibility given by the people, while the authority lies elsewhere.

Some analysts call his criticisms of the army a cynical attempt to pressure them into supporting him and trying to influence the next selection of a new army chief. He denied this and said he wanted the candidate to be selected on merit.

Additional reporting by Farhan Bokhari in Islamabad

