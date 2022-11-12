Jokowi discusses food and financial security at ASEAN-China summit





Bisnis.com, CAMBODIA – Amid global uncertainty caused by The Perfect Storm, Indonesia has also secured support from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) so that the global economic crisis does not spread to the ASEAN region . “As comprehensive strategic partners, ASEAN and China must ensure that this does not happen,” President Joko Widodo said while attending the 25th ASEAN-China Summit held in person in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday (11/11). During the meeting, President Joko Widodo, who was also accompanied by Mr. Minister responsible for the coordination of economic affairs Airlangga Hartarto, conveyed three important things that need to be addressed. The first thing is related to the importance of maintaining resilience food, where the population of ASEAN and China of over 2 billion people faces a difficult task to ensure food availability and affordability. Meanwhile, ASEAN is one of the biggest consumers of wheat and soybeans in the world spending $61 billion on food imports. Moreover, China has great capacity to strengthen its food security strategy. “We must work to secure supply chains and stabilize food prices,” President Joko Widodo said. In addition, ASEAN and China should work together to guarantee food reserves and food emergency mechanisms, expand food production and invest in agricultural sector innovation. The next important thing is related to the financial stabilization of the region, the biggest challenge being the threat of a recession. For this reason, cooperation in terms of synergy and policy coordination must continue to be improved in order to ensure effective measures to prevent recession and obtain early warnings and liquidity support. With this in mind, on another occasion, Coordinating Minister Airlangga, as Chairman of the ASEAN-Indonesia Economic Community Council, said that Indonesia will continue to push forward the economic recovery and integration agenda of the ASEAN in the midst of digital transformation, especially in financial sector integration. This should support the stabilization of the financial sector in the region. The last important thing to consider is related to ensuring regional stability. Strategic trust and respect for international law, including UNCLOS 1982, are key to managing regional rivalries and solving the South China Sea problem. The three things proposed by Indonesia are said to be able to support a peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific region with good economic growth in the region. “If we can build this, then we can make the Indo-Pacific region the epicenter of growth,” concluded President Joko Widodo. Also present to accompany President Joko Widodo in KTT ASEAN–RRT The 25 are Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Minister Secretary of State Pratikno.

