Trump attacks DeSantis and Youngkin





Former U.S. President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speak during midterm campaign rallies, in Dayton, Ohio, U.S. on November 7, 2022 and in Tampa, Florida, U.S. on November 8, 2022 in a combination of file photos.

Gaelen Morse | Reuters

WASHINGTON As former President Donald Trump prepares for Tuesday’s scheduled launch of his 2024 presidential campaign, he released fresh criticism of two Republican governors who became early favorites to challenge him for his party’s nomination: the Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Trump’s attacks came as dozens of Republican officials across the country placed the blame for their party’s disappointing results in Tuesday’s election on Trump’s doorstep.

“‘You are fired!’ That’s the message Republicans need to get to Donald Trump. ASAP!” said New York Republican Rep. Pete King, a longtime Trump supporter. “He held massive rallies where he talked endlessly about himself, complained about the 2020 election, and attacked other Republicans. It was Trump’s ego first, last, and always” , King said in a tweet on Thursday.

Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Trump’s support for candidates did not help them in the general election. “Trump’s endorsement comes at a cost. The cost is that it minimizes your ability to attract independents and win in November,” Hutchinson said Friday on PBS’s “Firing Line with Margaret Hoover.”

Trump even appears to have lost the support of influential conservative blogger Mike Cernovich, who told his one million Twitter followers that Tuesday’s losses meant “at least no one has to suck Trump anymore.”

Trump and his team responded to the blame in part by showing his record of endorsing hundreds of winning candidates.

“President Trump has racked up over 215 wins for his sponsorships, a truly unprecedented achievement and something only possible because of President Trump’s ability to pick and elect winners,” Trump’s spokesperson said, Taylor Budowich, to CNBC.

Trump-backed candidates have indeed won hundreds of midterm races, although many of them were in districts that were not considered competitive and by Republican-endorsed candidates of all parties. .

“There’s no question this was a bad election for Donald Trump,” said Asher Hildebrand, associate professor at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy. [gubernatorial candidate] Lake Kari in Arizona and [Senate candidate] Herschel Walker in Georgia, every governor and Senate candidate he backed in the five major battleground states appears to have lost.”

“That, combined with DeSantis’ strong showing in the race for governor of Florida, is increasing the pressure among Republican elites to find another flag bearer in 2024,” he added.

DeSantis won re-election in a landslide, beating former Florida Governor Charlie Crist by 19 points and winning praise from conservative media and Republican officials.

In a lengthy statement Thursday, Trump sought to take credit for bringing DeSantis out of relative obscurity in 2017, posting on his Truth Social site that DeSantis “came to me in a desperate state in 2017, he was politically dead…low approval, bad polls, and no money, but he said if I backed him he could win.”

Trump also made a startling claim that he “sent the FBI and U.S. prosecutors” to Florida immediately after the 2018 election there, and “fixed” what he claimed was voter fraud in the county of Broward, which he said was costing DeSantis. and now-Sen. Rick Scott tens of thousands of votes per day.

If the claim were true, it would amount to an extraordinary admission by Trump, who was president at the time, that he personally interfered in a state election.

But on Friday night, NBC News and other major outlets found no indication that it ever happened. Sarah Isgur, who served as Trump’s Justice Department spokeswoman in 2017, tweeted Friday that the alleged intervention “never happened.”

DeSantis, for his part, has remained focused this week on the damage and recovery efforts from Hurricane Nicole, which hit his state on Wednesday.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to update information on ongoing efforts to help people after Hurricane Ian hit the area October 4, 2022 in Cape Coral, Florida.

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

In addition to DeSantis, Trump took aim at Virginia’s Youngkin on Friday, in this case going so far as to mock his name, spelling it “Young Kin” and saying “[s]It looks Chinese, doesn’t it?

Like DeSantis, Youngkin is a rising GOP star. His upset victory over former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in 2021 is widely seen as having written a new playbook for Republicans on how to win statewide elections in swing states.

Trump posted that Youngkin “couldn’t have won without me. I supported him, did a really big Trump rally for him on the phone, asked MAGA to vote for him or he wouldn’t have couldn’t win. But he knows it, and admits it.”

Youngkin responded to Trump’s comments on Friday in a statement shared by his spokesperson, saying, “I work very hard to bring people together, I don’t call people. This is a time for us to come together. “

The statement also included a subtle take on Youngkin’s own ability to rule in a purple state, a message he would likely amplify if he ran for president in 2024.

“We’re potentially going to have a divided government in Washington and just like we divided the government in Virginia, we’ve proven that we can come together and get things done.”

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin speaks during his election night at a hotel in Chantilly, Virginia, U.S. November 3, 2021.

Jonathan Ernest | Reuters

Both DeSantis and Youngkin have been playing coy about whether they plan to run for president, but DeSantis is further along in the process and has far more national recognition after Tuesday than Youngkin.

Yet none of them are anywhere near where Trump is proceeding, namely within days of an expected announcement.

“President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he’s running for president, and it’s going to be a very professional, very buttoned-up announcement,” Trump adviser Jason Miller said on Trump’s television show The War Room. former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon. .

Miller said more than 250 media would be in attendance and there would already be “1,000 people with the signs.”

Trump’s PAC executive, Save America, also used the upcoming announcement to launch a fundraiser, sending out raffle offers to win a free trip for two to Palm Beach on Tuesday “to be the very first person to meet [Trump] at Mar-a-Lago after my big announcement.”

Trump’s fundraising appeals are famous for their hyperbole, and this was no exception, telling potential donors “this announcement may be the most important speech delivered in the history of the United States of America.” ‘America”.

But even as Trump faces critics within his party, inside Trump’s camp, his advisers see an American political landscape that has been fundamentally changed by the former president, and millions of voters who remain loyal to its America First program.

As House and Senate Republican leaders grappled with the changing face of their caucuses and the challenges of their own positions, Trump’s influence was clearly visible.

Current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has been loyal to Trump, has faced potential challenges to his leadership from more conservative members of his caucus.

Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, meanwhile, faced his own problems, as four members of his caucus circulated a letter calling for the leadership election to be postponed until after the second round of the Senate. Georgia Senate Dec. 6. The letter amounted to outright rebellion against the most powerful Republican figure in the Senate in the past 20 years.

“As a party, we found ourselves constantly navigating the power struggle between Trump and anti-Trump factions in the Party, primarily within the donor class,” the Michigan Republican Party chief of staff wrote. , Paul Cordes, in a memo obtained by the Detroit Free Press. . “This power struggle ended with too many people on the sidelines and hurt Republicans in key races.”

But for Trump’s team, the theory behind the case is simple. “As President Trump looks to the future, he will continue to defend his America First agenda which won overwhelmingly at the polls,” Budowich told CNBC.

