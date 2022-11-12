Luhut called by Jokowi on G20 preparations: I say it’s 99%





TEMPO.CO, Nusa Dua – Minister in charge of the coordination of maritime affairs and investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan admitted that President Joko Widodo had called Jokowi on the preparation of the G20 Summit (Summit). Jokowi is attending a meeting of ASEAN leaders with representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. “He (Jokowi) from Cambodia asked how the preparations were going to be very detailed,” Luhut said during a virtual press conference on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Some of the questions Jokowi asked Luhut including how to have lunch and how to prepare for the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train dynamic test with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The test, Luhut said, had been carried out two days earlier and passed. Tray: Luhut talks about the Indonesian bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit: something very strategic This includes preparations for bilateral meetings with Xi Jinping, etc. Then Luhut replied, overall the preparations were quite good. “If I say 100%, but later it won’t fit, then I’ll say 99%. So by tomorrow we can claim 100%,” Luhut said. He also said that G20 Summit will bring benefits to Indonesia. He estimates that the G20 contribution will reach US$533 million, or about 7.5 trillion rupees, to Indonesia’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022. “Most will shoot in Bali. We know that during the Covid-19 pandemic yesterday Bali suffered a lot, now I hope this can heal the deep wounds in Bali over the past 2 years,” Luhut said. In addition, Luhut continued, domestic consumption driven by the G20 forum series is expected to rise to 1.7 trillion rupees. This, he said, has generated employment for up to more than 33,000 people. “Particularly in the transport sector, accommodation, meetings, conference exhibition incentives, as well as micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs),” Luhut said. In addition, the G20 also raises Indonesia’s confidence, but the international world’s confidence in Indonesia. “The international belief that Indonesia has a strategic role on the world stage and a very strategic investment location,” he said. Luhut also said that this confidence is reflected in the many bilateral requests with President Joko Widodo. “And also a request from President Joko Widodo to organize bilateral meetings,” he said. Read also : Luhut: The situation of the G20 is now complex, it does not matter if there are no leaders Follow the latest Tempo news on Google News, click on here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bisnis.tempo.co/read/1656088/luhut-ditelepon-jokowi-soal-persiapan-g20-saya-sampaikan-sudah-99-persen The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos