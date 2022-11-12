Pakistan match winner who brings ‘fire and life’





Whatever happens when Pakistan take on England in Sunday’s final at the MCG, Shadab Khan had a World Cup Twenty20 to remember.

Playing both bat and ball, the versatile 24-year-old helped energize Pakistan’s flag campaign when all seemed lost.

After last-ball defeats to India and Zimbabwe, Shadab pulled them back from the abyss with three wickets against the Netherlands for their first victory.

He then came on with a spirited 22-ball 52 and bowling numbers of 2-16 in his man of the match performance against South Africa.

Proteas’ shock loss to the Netherlands helped Pakistan advance to the semi-finals.

Shadab has been shortlisted for player of the tournament and could well win it if Pakistan make the cut against England in the deciding match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

When teammates and coaches talk about Shadab, they are all referring to one thing.

“He brings invaluable energy to the team,” said captain Babar Azam.

Shadab’s relentless commitment and energy, whether in training or in matches, has galvanized Pakistan’s World Cup.

– Fire and instinct –

Like many Pakistani cricketers, Shadab’s beginnings were humble.

He grew up playing cricket in the rugged terrain of Mianwali district, a farming community near the banks of the Indus River in Punjab province.

It also happens to be home to former Prime Minister and cricketing legend Imran Khan and former captain Misbah-ul-Haq.

People who know him well have said that Shadab has always been relentless in his dedication.

“Shadab’s commitment to cricket is unparalleled,” said his club’s coach, Sajjad Ahmed.

“He used to go to sleep around 9:00 p.m. and hit the ground before sunrise.

“It’s been his routine for years so he can train as much as possible.”

It was Ahmed who suggested that Shadab should become a versatile player and not just focus on the stick.

A graduate of club cricket at district and Pakistan “A” level, Shadab appeared in a 2016 Junior World Cup in Bangladesh and finished top wicket taker for his team with 11.

The story continues

The following year, Pakistani Super League franchise Islamabad United selected him as an emerging player.

“We were picking players in the 2017 PSL draft and all the other teams were overtaking him, so I asked Misbah to talk to him,” United chief strategy officer Hassan Cheema recalled.

“Misbah said Shadab had that fire and instinct that he hadn’t seen in a player in years.

“Six years later you can see his competitive fire and the life he brings to the team is invaluable,” Cheema told AFP.

– From boy to man –

But talking only about his energy and commitment risks understating Shadab’s talent.

As a leg spinner, variations are Shadab’s trump card and he was able to extract the rebound from the tough Australian pitches at the World Cup.

When he bats and plays, his style is aggressive – his triple ability gives Pakistan flexibility in team selections.

It was Pakistan’s then head coach, Mickey Arthur, who brought him into the team in 2017.

“When we brought Shadab into the team he was incredibly exciting as a cricketer,” Arthur told AFP from Britain.

“He was athletic and was a three-in-one cricketer.”

Since then, Shadab has added maturity and confidence to his arsenal.

“He’s a game-winner for Pakistan. The difference I’ve seen is that he’s changed from a boy to a man,” Arthur said.

– Giant step –

Shadab made a dream international debut when he was named man of the match in Pakistan’s T20 win over West Indies in Bridgetown in 2017.

That same year, one of Shadab’s finest moments came at the Champions Trophy in a showdown against rivals India, where he trapped Yuvraj Singh outside the wicket.

England referee Richard Kettleborough was unmoved but Shadab convinced skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed to review – and proved correct, making Shadab a hero in Pakistan’s victory.

“He was very close to the bat but Shadab was convinced he hit the pad first,” Sarfaraz told AFP.

“It’s his confidence on the pitch that helps and motivates the team and that’s why he’s improving by leaps and bounds.”

sh/pst

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/video/shadab-khan-pakistans-match-winner-051058161.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos