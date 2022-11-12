UK and India need each other more than ever, says Boris Johnson

UK-India ties will remain on a ‘phenomenal upward trajectory’ under Rishi, Indian-born British Prime Minister Sunak, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday.

The two countries need each other more than ever because “we live in dangerous and turbulent times”, he said.

Johnson also called on the two countries to finalize a free trade agreement, saying he couldn’t wait until next Diwali for that.

“No mission I have carried out was as successful as the one in April this year when I arrived in Gujarat and was greeted like Sachin Tendulkar. There were pictures of me everywhere and literally people thousands of people dancing in the streets,” Johnson said in his speech at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi.

Noting that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the future of the Indo-British partnership during his visit to India, Johnson said they had had “fantastic discussions” and there had been results.

File photo of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (AP Photo)

“India has become the number one supplier of overseas students to the UK. There are 1,08,000 Indian students in the UK to support our education industry,” he said.

The former British Prime Minister pointed out that even without a free trade agreement, the two countries have seen bilateral trade increase by 28%.

“Let us finally deliver this free trade agreement which mysteriously seems to have developed a puncture since I left office. Prime Minister Modi and I said it would be done by Diwali. I will not wait for the next Diwali to conclude this free trade agreement. I wonder what the heist is,” Johnson said.

“The government I was proud to lead had more ministers who could trace their origins to India than any other government in the world. The crowning achievement of my approach is that my replacement himself is of Indian descent,” a- he declared.

There is no greater sacrifice than that of those who give their lives in the service of their country. So during these years #PoppyAppealplease give generously to honor our veterans past and present and those who continue to protect us today. pic.twitter.com/3pEDk3ZU2g Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 31, 2022

Last month, Rishi Sunak was installed as India’s first British prime minister after the brief tenure of Liz Truss, who took over after Johnson stepped down as prime minister.

“I know that under Rishi, this relationship, so strong and so dynamic, will follow the same phenomenal upward trajectory. We need each other now more than ever because as Prime Minister Modi and his Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had said, we live in dangerous and turbulent times,” Johnson said.

The former British prime minister also slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for a “vile and unprovoked invasion” of Ukraine.

“Even if the United Kingdom and India were not bound by ties of love, sentiment, family, trade, commerce, if we were not bound by personal economic interests, we would be united for this fervor and the vital reason why both of us democracies are compelled to confront together the irresponsible and sometimes dangerous behavior of the world’s coercive autocracies,” he added.

In this file photo, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walk down a street after a meeting, as the Russian attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv. (Ukrainian Presidential News Service/Reuters)

Hitting Putin, Johnson made three predictions. “Putin will lose and rightly Putin will be beaten by simple heroism of love and fatherland by the Ukrainian people,” he said.

Claiming the conflict was “disastrous publicity” for Putin’s “war machine”, he said Russian exports of military equipment would be badly affected.

This disastrous miscalculation by Putin will severely weaken Russia and greatly strengthen China, he predicted.

“The bear looks increasingly desperate and pushed by a giant, assertive Kung Fu Panda,” he said.

The former British Prime Minister also hailed the collaboration between India and the UK to provide Covid vaccines to the world and compared the successful handling of the pandemic in democracies like the UK and India to that of “autocracies” like China.