Ukraine celebrates Russian withdrawal from Kherson city: live updates





Locals celebrate after Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson, Ukraine on November 12. Lesko Kromplitz/Reuters Once the scene of Russian occupation, the road to the newly liberated city of Kherson was eerily quiet. For much of the journey through small towns and settlements, our team of CNN reporters were forced to drive through turnoffs and fields; the bridges over the canals blew up and the roads were full of craters and littered with anti-tank mines. Trenches and checkpoints were empty, quicklyabandoned by the Russianswho announced on Friday that they had withdrawn from the western bank of the Dnipro river in the strategic southern region of Kherson, leaving the regional capital of the same name and its surroundings to the Ukrainians. The outskirts of the city, which had been occupied by Russian forces since March 3, was deserted, with no military presence except for a Ukrainian checkpoint about 8 km from the city center, where half a dozen soldiers ushered in the CNN crew. Once the scene of large protests against Russian plans to turn the region into a breakaway pro-Russian republic, the streets of Kherson are now filled with jubilant residents wrapped in Ukrainian flags or with painted faces, chanting and shouting. The military presence is still limited, but huge cheers erupt from the crowd in the street every time a truck full of soldiers passes, with Ukrainian soldiers being offered soup, bread, flowers, hugs and kisses by delighted passers-by. After living under Russian occupation, everyone we spoke to had experiences that terrified them. Earlier today, a teenager told CNN he was taken away and beaten by Russian soldiers who thought he was a spy. Residents told us they were emotionally drained and overwhelmed by what this newfound freedom means. With the Russian forces gone, everyone wants you to understand what they’ve been through, how euphoric they feel right now, and how grateful they are to the countries that helped them. But Ukrainians are under no illusions that the freedom of Kherson means the end of their country’s ordeal or the hardships that winter will bring. Everyone we spoke to knows there are tougher days ahead, that the Russians across the river might bomb them here. It is also unclear whether all Russian troops have left Kherson and the wider region. Behind this euphoria, there is always this uncertainty. But for today, at least, they are celebrating. See Robertson’s report on Ukraine here:

