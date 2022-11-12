Full list of world leaders attending the G20 summit in Bali

The heads of government of the main G20 economies will meet next week. (Representative)

Jakarta:

Heads of government from the major Group of 20 (G20) economies will meet next week on the Indonesian island of Bali, some in person and others virtually.

The November 15-16 summit is the first between G20 leaders since Russia invaded Ukraine in what Moscow called a “special military operation”, which is likely to be a major talking point at the meeting.

It will also mark the first face-to-face meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping since Biden became president.

Here is an overview of the participants:

US President Joe Biden

President Biden is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali on Monday and aims to discuss a range of contentious issues, including tensions over Taiwan, human rights, the war in Ukraine and South Korea’s nuclear program. North.

Chinese President Xi Jinping

President Xi’s visit to Southeast Asia will be only his second overseas trip since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Mr Lavrov will represent President Vladimir Putin in Bali after Indonesian and Russian officials confirmed the Russian leader would not attend in person.

Indonesia resisted pressure from Western countries to withdraw its invitation to President Putin and expel Russia from the group because of the war in Ukraine, saying it had no power to do so without consensus among the members.

The Kremlin said there were no plans for President Putin to address the summit virtually.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (virtual)

Indonesia invited the President Zelenskiy to attend the summit as an observer, although Indonesia’s foreign ministry said he would attend the summit virtually. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is in Cambodia this weekend for a Southeast Asia summit, but it was unclear whether he would travel to Bali.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Sunak is also due to meet Biden. A Downing Street spokesperson said Sunak and Biden would discuss bilateral cooperation, including the AUKUS security pact, in a bid to counter China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Trudeau is expected to discuss solutions to food problems, energy insecurity, climate change and health, among other global challenges, during his visit to Asia, his office said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

The Japanese Foreign Ministry confirmed Prime Minister Kishida’s attendance at the summit in a statement.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Modi is to symbolically take over the G20 presidency from current Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali.

He is also expected to meet the Indian diaspora in Bali, which is a predominantly Hindu island.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Prime Minister Albanese stressed the importance of this summit in a context of global economic uncertainty. He also pledged to work closely with the Indonesian President to help make the summit a success.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol

Besides attending the summit, President Yoon is also scheduled to hold meetings with his counterparts and some Korean business leaders in Indonesia.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Scholz will travel to Bali for the summit after visiting Vietnam and Singapore on his second trip to Asia in a month as the country seeks to diversify trade in the region.

French President Emmanuel Macron

as well as the president Xi, President Macron is due to hold talks with Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of the meeting.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

The crown prince, de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, is expected to attend.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Ramaphosa will prioritize global health architecture, sustainable energy transition and digital transformation, his government has said.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan

President Erdogan is to fly to Bali on Sunday and stay there until Thursday.

Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez

President Fernandez will hold talks on issues including the climate and the impact on poorer countries, state media said.

Marcelo Ebrard, Mexican Minister of Foreign Affairs

Mr. Ebrard will represent President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Brazil: to be confirmed

President Jair Bolsonaro, who lost an election to new leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, will not attend, an Indonesian official has said.

EU: President of the Commission of the European Union Ursula von der Leyen and President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel

Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni

Indonesian President Joko Widodo

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)