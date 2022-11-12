Gujarat Election 2022: Congress pledges to restore name of Narendra Modi Stadium to Sardar Patel | India News

Ahmedabad: The Opposition Congress said on Saturday it would reinstate the name of Narendra Modi Stadium in the Motera district of Ahmedabad as Sardar Patel Stadium if elected to office in Gujarat’s upcoming elections. In its polling manifesto, Congress also said it would revoke the state government’s remission of 11 convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano case, allowing their early release from prison. The 11 men convicted in the case were released from Godhra Sub-Prison on August 15. The manifesto was released by Chief Minister of Rajasthan and chief Congress watcher for Gujarat polls, Ashok Gehlot, here at the party headquarters. “Today, activists from Karamsad city (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s hometown) handed us a memorandum demanding that the stadium be renamed Sardar Patel Stadium which was its original name. We promise that the stadium will be renamed Sardar Patel Stadium in the first Cabinet meeting of our government,” Congress Manifesto Committee Chairman Dipak Babaria said.

Speaking to reporters, senior Congress official Madhusudan Mistry said Sardar Patel’s stature was much greater than that of Prime Minister Modi and the latter should be ashamed of renaming the stadium after himself.

“Prime Minister Modi changed the name of the stadium because he wants to put himself on par with Sardar Patel. Although the Prime Minister compares himself to Patel, he is nowhere compared to Sardar Patel. We are going to change the name of the stadium in the first Council of Ministers,” added Mistry.

Responding to Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi said the opposition party had no moral right to talk about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who served as the prime interior minister and deputy -Prime Minister of independent India.

“Although Sardar Patel is everyone’s choice, Jawaharlal Nehru became Prime Minister after independence. Congress did not start any program after Patel for the first 8-10 years. They only started it after after 1958-60. And I can’t remember if a Congress has yet to visit the Statue of Unity, built as a tribute to Sardar Patel by Prime Minister Modi,” Trivedi told reporters in Gandhinagar.

The Congress also pledged ten lakh jobs in government and semi-government departments, free medical care up to Rs 10 lakh, LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and 300 units of free electricity every month.

The party, which has been out of power in Gujarat for more than two decades, also pledged Rs 3,000 per month unemployment benefit, Rs 2,000 pension to divyangs, widows, elderly and needy women, and a loan waiver of up to 3 rupees. lakh of all fishermen, among others.

Elections for Gujarat’s 182-member Assembly will be held in two phases – December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will begin on December 8.

Congress has so far announced candidates for 68 of the 89 seats in the first phase.