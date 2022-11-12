Utah Senator Mike Lee interprets Donald Trump during Federalist Society speech





The Utah Republican told the story of a White House meeting with Trump, while diving in and out of an impression of the former president.

(Screen capture via C-SPAN) Utah Senator Mike Lee makes an impression of former President Donald Trump during a speech at the Federalist Societys Attorneys Convention in Washington, DC, Friday, November 11, 2022.

| Nov 12, 2022, 6:54 PM

| Update: 6:55 p.m.

Utah Senator Mike Lee, using a nasal voice and hand gestures, impersonated former President Donald Trump during a speech at the Federalist Society 2022 National Lawyers Convention in Washington, DC on Friday .

During his remarks, Lee said the former president loves talking to his wife Sharon and thinks she’s awesome, which of course she is. He then recalled a time when he was with Trump at the White House, and Trump asked Lee a specific question about the interplay between the Constitution and Senate rules.

Lee told the former president he needed a few hours to consult with attorneys to get his question answered.

He said it’s ok, you can do it, go talk to Johnny [McEntee], Lee said in a Trump-like voice while gesturing with his hands. This is Johnny McEntee, Chief of the Presidential Personnel Office.

After a few hours, Lee said he had the answer to Trump’s question and came back to explain.

It was a really boring and archaic question. He sees me coming back, Oh well, I’ve been waiting, come in, Lee mimicked in a nasal impression. He’s starting to get people in Pence, Meadows, Kellyanne, go to Mikes, he’s got an answer for us.

Lee then outlines his solution, which he says took about 15 minutes to explain to Trump.

I was really proud of myself and thought he was just going to bare his heart to me,” Lee said. Instead, Mike, when we were 16, we were out chasing girls and doing crazy stuff. But then I think of you at 16, you don’t do that Mike. You are at home, sitting at a desk, studying the rules of the Senate and the constitution. Am I right?

Lee, laughing with the conservative crowd, said that was an accurate description. But he told Trump he met Sharon at school.

It goes Yeah, good point. I knew it, I knew it was you, Lee said. And then he turns around and he says to all the staff, and that’s the critical part And yet he has a beautiful wife. I don’t understand.

Senators’ full speech can be viewed on C-SPAN: Senator Mike Lee and others discuss law and legal precedent

Lee hasn’t always supported the former president.

In 2016, Lee voted against the Republican nominee, voting for then-independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin instead.

Four years later, Lee backed Trump, going so far as to compare Trump to Book of Mormon hero Captain Moroni at a rally in Arizona days before the 2020 presidential election.

This week, Lee was re-elected to the Senate and will represent the Utahns for a third term in Washington. He beat McMullin in what was the closest and most expensive Senate race Utah has had in decades.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sltrib.com/news/2022/11/12/watch-utah-sen-mike-lee-performs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos