Babar has a chance to repeat Imran Khan’s heroism: Tom Moody





The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final between England and Pakistan is sure to be a fireworks display. With Pakistan coming from the depths of despair after suffering defeats to India and Zimbabwe and with England having a bad start with a loss to Ireland in the group stage, both teams have shown real character and courage to overcome obstacles and reach the summit confrontation. Both teams put on strong performances in their semi-finals, and the stage is set for what is going to be a grand final of the ICC Mens T20 World Cup at the MCG.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports’ Game Plan program, former Australian cricketer Tom Moody spoke about Pakistan’s potential to make an impact by winning the ICC Mens T20 World Cup in Australia, a- he declared. It is the beauty of the history and the legacy of this team that Imran Khan left for Pakistan. So it’s really a chance for Babar and his team to leave their mark. It’s also a different format than the 50 overs World Cup, so it’s time to get a 20-20 World Cup. It’s a chance for them to explore new ground and leave their own legacy and mark in Australia.

Tom Moody also spoke about Pakistan’s shooting depth and its importance in the World Cup final, he said. The interesting thing about Pakistan is that the impact Harris brought and the free spirit he brought to the team as a hitter. unit was quite remarkable for a young player. He went out there, right off the bat, and took the game and the rest of the team drew strength from that freedom he showed. So they’re very versatile with the batting order and you can’t underestimate someone like Shan Masood because he did a great job in this tournament. He didn’t make the headlines or he didn’t hit over 150, but he did kind of have a really big partnership as a mid-tier player.

Sanjay Bangar talked about who has the advantage between Pakistan and England, he said I would probably support Pakistan, because bowlers win tournaments and that’s where Pakistan, with the kind of attack of bowling they have, I mean four quality rapids and they have the wrist circumference, and if they need it they also have the option of a left arm spinner. I don’t think they’ll use that option as much, but Shadab Khan with the kind of all-around ability that he has, the kind of offense that they have, with the reverse swing coming into play at some point, we have already seen this. I feel like Pakistan is slightly ahead of England at the moment.

Watch all the action from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final between Pakistan and England on November 13, 2022, starting at 1:30 p.m. LIVE and exclusively on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

