Politics
Erdoan says Russia is showing ‘resistance’ against the West
Reuters – Anadolu Agency
Turkey is committed to seeking a peace dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on November 12, accusing the United States and other Western countries of provoking Moscow.
Erdoğan said that “the West, and especially the United States, attacks Russia seemingly without end”, without specifying what he meant.
“Of course, Russia is showing resistance to all this,” Erdoğan told reporters after his visit to Uzbekistan, where he attended the 9th summit of the Organization of Turkish States.
Western countries have armed Kyiv and provided other forms of assistance and have also imposed harsh sanctions on Moscow since its invasion of Ukraine in February.
“We are working on how to create a peace corridor here, like we had the grain corridor. We think the best way to achieve this is to move from dialogue to peace,” Erdoğan said, adding that the point of Ukraine’s view would be important.
NATO member Turkey hosted talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations earlier this year and has sought to balance its criticism of the invasion with its opposition to sanctions.
Ankara and the UN brokered a deal to revive Ukrainian grain exports from Black Sea ports over the past four months. Erdoğan said “it would be a mistake” for Turkey to offer a specific timeframe to extend the deal beyond its November 19 deadline, but added it should last “as long as possible”.
“Of course, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s goal is to shine a light on the poor countries of Africa, especially Mali, Somalia and Sudan. He made me the offer that we can send the cereals for free. As soon as such a measure is taken, we can show the same sensitivity,” he noted.
There have been no public attempts to resume peace talks between the two sides since moves to secure a ceasefire in Istanbul in the first weeks of the conflict failed with no progress.
“Republican Senate Control Would Help Turkish F-16 Buy”
On the other hand, Erdoğan said talks are continuing as planned on ongoing negotiations with Washington for the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.
“I hope next month will be full of good news and that we will develop the F-16 issue in a much more positive direction,” he said.
“If the Republicans claim the few seats they need in the Senate, things will be much easier for us,” he added.
Two amendments putting conditions on potential sales of F-16s to Turkey would have been removed from the Senate version of the relevant bill.
Erdoğan also claimed that Greece and the United States protect terrorists, including FETÖ members.
“Who protects them now? Mainly Greece. They flee to Greece, they flee to Europe. They have always fled there. They live in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, England, America.
“And America is hiding this man (leader of FETÖ). Who is hiding? (US President Joe) Biden is hiding. They gave them a huge mansion in Pennsylvania, where this man lives. If you ask me where the center of terror, that’s what I’m telling you right now,” he said.
Following the failed July 2016 coup attempt, the Turkish government blamed supporters of exiled Islamist cleric Fethullah Gülen, whom it calls the Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ) and blames for the failed coup.
Sources
2/ https://www.duvarenglish.com/erdogan-says-russia-displays-resistance-against-the-west-news-61528
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
