India has become a center of hope for the whole world (PM Modi)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India has become a beacon of hope for the whole world as a result of government policies and decisions aimed at improving the lives of ordinary citizens.

Addressing a meeting after the launch of several infrastructure development projects in Visakhapatnam, the Prime Minister said India has written a new development chapter in these trying times. The world has recognized this as experts praise India’s achievements and India has become the center of hope for the whole world,” he said.

This is only made possible by the fact that India works while keeping the aspirations and needs of its citizens in mind. Every policy and every decision is aimed at improving the lives of the ordinary citizen.”

The Prime Minister cited the PLI scheme, GST, CBI and National Infrastructure Pipeline as the cause for increased investment in India. At the same time, he said, welfare programs for the poor are being expanded.

Today, in this development journey, areas that were previously marginalized have also been included. Even in the most backward districts, development projects are being carried out under the Ambitious Districts Program,” he said.

The Prime Minister also listed many measures such as free ration to people for the past two and a half years, Rs 6,000 every year to each farmer’s account and relaxation of rules on drones, games and start-ups.

He also pointed out that Visakhapatnam being an important port in ancient India was part of the trade route to West Asia and Rome thousands of years ago, and it remains the focal point of Indian trade from our days.

The projects are worth 10,500 Crores which are being dedicated and foundation stones are being laid today will serve as a means to realize the hopes and aspirations of Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh by opening up new dimensions in infrastructure, ease of living and Atmanirbhar Bharat” , did he declare.

The prime minister lamented the isolated approach to infrastructure development by previous governments, which led to increased logistics spending and created a gap in the supply chain.

He informed that the government has taken a new approach to infrastructure development as supply chain and logistics depend on multimodal connectivity while focusing on an integrated vision of development.

The Prime Minister attributed this integrated vision of development to Prime Minister Gati Shakti’s National Master Plan and remarked that it has not only accelerated the pace of infrastructure construction but also reduced the cost of projects.

He said Andhra Pradesh and its coastal regions will advance in this development race with new momentum and energy.