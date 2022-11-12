Connect with us

Politics

India has become a center of hope for the whole world (PM Modi)

Published

24 seconds ago

on

By

 


New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India has become a beacon of hope for the whole world as a result of government policies and decisions aimed at improving the lives of ordinary citizens.

Addressing a meeting after the launch of several infrastructure development projects in Visakhapatnam, the Prime Minister said India has written a new development chapter in these trying times. The world has recognized this as experts praise India’s achievements and India has become the center of hope for the whole world,” he said.

This is only made possible by the fact that India works while keeping the aspirations and needs of its citizens in mind. Every policy and every decision is aimed at improving the lives of the ordinary citizen.”

The Prime Minister cited the PLI scheme, GST, CBI and National Infrastructure Pipeline as the cause for increased investment in India. At the same time, he said, welfare programs for the poor are being expanded.

Today, in this development journey, areas that were previously marginalized have also been included. Even in the most backward districts, development projects are being carried out under the Ambitious Districts Program,” he said.

The Prime Minister also listed many measures such as free ration to people for the past two and a half years, Rs 6,000 every year to each farmer’s account and relaxation of rules on drones, games and start-ups.

He also pointed out that Visakhapatnam being an important port in ancient India was part of the trade route to West Asia and Rome thousands of years ago, and it remains the focal point of Indian trade from our days.

The projects are worth 10,500 Crores which are being dedicated and foundation stones are being laid today will serve as a means to realize the hopes and aspirations of Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh by opening up new dimensions in infrastructure, ease of living and Atmanirbhar Bharat” , did he declare.

The prime minister lamented the isolated approach to infrastructure development by previous governments, which led to increased logistics spending and created a gap in the supply chain.

He informed that the government has taken a new approach to infrastructure development as supply chain and logistics depend on multimodal connectivity while focusing on an integrated vision of development.

The Prime Minister attributed this integrated vision of development to Prime Minister Gati Shakti’s National Master Plan and remarked that it has not only accelerated the pace of infrastructure construction but also reduced the cost of projects.

He said Andhra Pradesh and its coastal regions will advance in this development race with new momentum and energy.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/india-has-become-centre-of-hope-for-entire-world-pm-modi-11668255811161.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: