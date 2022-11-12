Grumpy Trump spotted at his daughter Tiffany’s wedding rehearsal





Why the long face, Donald?

A grumpy former president, Donald Trump, was spotted at his daughter Tiffany’s wedding rehearsal at Mar-a-Lago on Friday.

The 76-year-old former president, fresh from a racially insensitive attack on Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, donned a navy blue suit with no tie as he sullenly walked Tiffany, 29, down the aisle a day before she is ready to tie the knot.

Tiffany marries billionaire heir Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago. Romain Maurice/MEGA for NY Post Trump would be mad that Ron DeSantis got such a big win. Romain Maurice/MEGA for NY Post Apparently those close to Trump are worried about his behavior at Tiffany’s wedding. Romain Maurice/MEGA for NY Post

At one point, Trump, lambasted by the Post earlier this week as Trumpty Dumpty, looked longingly into the distance, far away from his daughter and future son-in-law.

The wedding caps off a busy week at the resort town of Palm Beach, which also hosted what one source called a “big blowout” on election night. However, the party quickly fell apart as House and Senate results went against Republicans.

“Trump came down and was in good spirits, then it got worse overnight until he stormed out,” the source said. “He was really upset with Dr. [Mehmet] ounces [losing his Senate race in Pennsylvania]. This really made him angry.

Some blamed Trump for the “red net”. Romain Maurice/MEGA for NY Post Trump lashed out at DeSantis online after midterms. Romain Maurice/MEGA for NY Post People close to Trump say his frustration is tied to the midterm elections. Romain Maurice/MEGA for NY Post Polling showed Trump and DeSantis as Republicans’ top picks for 2024. Romain Maurice/MEGA for NY Post

“The night turned sour, he disappeared without saying goodbye to anyone,” added the source, who noted that while former first son Eric Trump and his wife Lara showed up to the party, the former first lady Melania Trump did not.

A second source told The Post on Friday that Trump’s mood is still so dour after the GOP’s disappointing performance in Tuesday’s midterm elections that those close to him are wondering how it will affect Tiffany’s nuptials.

He’s in a bad mood Friends wonder how gregarious the hell is at Tiffany’s wedding, the person says

He’s grumpy and unhappy that Ron DeSantis has done so well, the 45th president’s source added.

Trump launched a social media tirade against the Florida governor on Thursday, saying DeSantis shouldn’t run in 2024 and deriding him as an average REPUBLICAN governor with great public relations.

Tiffany will wed billionaire heir Michael Boulos on Saturday in what sources have told Page Six will be a lavish ceremony at the swanky club.

With reporting by Ian Mohr and Mara Siegler

