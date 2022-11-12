Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his sons are given extra security cover





Imran Khan and his sons received an additional squad of commandos for protection by Kyber Pakhtaunkhawa Provincial Police.

The heightened security measures come days after the former Pakistani prime minister survived an assassination attempt in Punjab, reports PTI.

Although Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has its coalition government in Punjab province, the party does not trust the Punjab police after the assassination attempt in which he was shot in the right leg last week in the region of Wazirabad, some 150 km from Lahore.

Khan, 70, was shot in the right leg on November 3 when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others were riding on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area of ​​Punjab province , where he was leading a protest march against the Shehbaz Sharif government.

He underwent surgery for gunshot wounds at Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore owned by his charity.

The additional set of commandos to guard Khan and his family in Lahore belong to the Kyber Pakhtaunkhawa (KP) Provincial Police.

“A special KP police commando team took charge of the personal security of Imran Khan and his sons on Friday,” the PTI said.

Khan’s two sons arrived here on Thursday to meet their father.

Punjab Police, meanwhile, have tightened security at Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

A security wall made of sandbags and cement blocks was erected in front of his house.

In addition, checkpoints are also set up at the entry and exit points of his house and security cameras are installed there.

A special office has also been set up to keep a register of visitors to the former prime minister’s residence.

“We have the latest reports that Imran Khan has death threats. Therefore, his security has been tightened,” said special assistant to the chief minister for home affairs, Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

He said there would be no compromise on Imran Khan’s safety.

Meanwhile, Khan on Friday via video link from his home addressed the party’s long march heading towards Islamabad to push the coalition government of Shehbaz Sharif to call new elections.

The PTI march to Islamabad led by party deputy chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi resumed on Thursday from Wazirabad where an assassination attempt on its chairman Imran Khan was carried out a week ago.

On Friday it reached Toba Tek Singh, more than 200km from Lahore, where indicted workers shouted slogans against ‘power quarters’ for not letting the Punjab government include the names of three high profile suspects – Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer, head of the ISI’s counterintelligence wing, who were allegedly involved in the attempted posting of Imran Khan .

Urging the nation to take part in the long march against “thieves and their masters”, Khan said: “Remember that if we act like cattle, then God will let us stay that way. Nations rarely have the chance to change their destiny.”

Khan again demanded the appointment of a new army chief on “merit”. The term of the outgoing Pakistani army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, is due to end on November 29.

Khan said the Sharifs and Zardari wanted the army chief of their choice to “protect their looted money and wanted to steal more of it”.

Previously, Khan had said that the Sharifs and Zardaris were unfit to appoint senior army officers on the grounds that “thieves cannot be allowed” to do so.

He also slammed Prime Minister Shehbaz Shairf for discussing the crucial appointment with a “proclaimed offender Nawaz Sharif”, saying it violated the Official Secrets Act and was a breach of his oath.

Khan had already offered General Bajwa an extension until the next elections were held.

“The new army chief is expected to be appointed by the prime minister-elect following new polls,” Khan said.

Imran Khan also accused the military establishment of allowing the Sharifs and Zardaris to return to power.

“Thieves came to power because of their masters (the term he uses to refer to the military establishment),” he said.

He added that there was no rule of law in Pakistan.

“Despite being a former prime minister, I cannot register an FIR just because I named a powerful person in it (ISI’s Major General Faisal Naseer),” he said. declared and added that no nation can progress without the rule of law.

