We want G20 leaders to meet and solve problems: Indonesian envoy to India Ina Krisnamurthi

While Indonesia encourages all G20 leaders to meet and resolve issues at the upcoming Bali summit, no information has yet been received on any plans for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet with Chinese President Xi. Jinping, said the Indonesian ambassador to India. Addressing the The Hindu on the eve of the summit, Ambassador Ina Krisnamurthi said Indonesia and India were working closely together on shaping the G20 agenda for the Global South. The G20 forum of the world’s largest economies will be led by emerging economies in the near future: Indonesia this year, India in 2023 and Brazil in 2024. At the summit level, we always, always want leaders to meet, because the principle of hosting these events is to keep the dialogue going, to keep the talks going in whatever form – trilateral, bilateral or multilateral. If there is no dialogue, how to solve the problems between them, Ambassador Krisnamurthi said. On Sunday, all eyes will be on the meeting between US President Joseph Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, the ambassador said that as host, Indonesia does not step in to ensure bilateral meetings take place and has not been informed of the possibility of a meeting between Mr. Modi and Mr. Xi on the sidelines of the G20. Mr Modi is due to arrive in Bali after an overnight trip from Delhi on Sunday and will return to Delhi on Tuesday. At the summit, Modi will accept a handover from Indonesian President Joko Widodo, as India takes over the chairmanship of the G20 process from December. On the sidelines of the summit, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with some of his counterparts. The prime minister will also address and interact with the Indian community in Bali, the MEA said on Thursday, although officials said the exact number of bilateral meetings was still under discussion. Much of the interest centers on any possible interaction between Mr. Modi and Mr. Xi, given the continued stalemate over the Line of Actual Control and the fact that the two leaders have not spoken in three years. Mr Modi is expected to meet Mr Biden at the summit and is expected to have separate meetings with new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emannuel Macron and Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammad. Bin Salman, who canceled a visit to Delhi on Sunday at the last minute due to scheduling issues. Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed last week that he would not attend the G20 summit, given the war in Ukraine, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was invited to address the group via video. The presidents of Brazil and Mexico will also not attend the summit, due to electoral processes in their countries, officials said. Asked about the uncertainty surrounding the release of a joint communiqué at the G20 and threats of a boycott by Western countries should Mr Putin attend, Ms Krisnamurthi said Indonesia had maintained its priorities even after the war in Ukraine, which was to ensure that the G20 group remains the main economic engagement in the world after the losses due to COVID-19. We focus on post-pandemic economic recovery as well as disruption of global value chains. We have maintained our priorities, even after the war in Ukraine, although many believe that we need to change direction, because Indonesia remains convinced that the three most relevant priorities are the future of the world, the future of earth and, of course, the future of the countries of the South (emerging economies), said Mrs Krisnamurthi The Hindu.

