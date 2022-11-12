PM Modi inaugurates glitzy Terminal 2, unveils Kempegowda 108 statue and Vande Bharat flag, Bangalore





Bengaluru:- Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bangalore, the capital of Karnataka on Friday.Modi, who is on a hectic four-hour visit to Bengaluru, reported the first Vande Bharat Express and bharatgauravKashiDarshana train from South India at KSR station. PM Modi then inaugurated the world-class Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airports, and later unveiled the 108ft tall bronze statue of Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. Upon arrival at HAL airport here, Modi was received by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Labor Minister Prahaladdjoshi and other cabinet colleagues. Modi first paid floral tributes to the statues of the holy poet Kanaka Dasa (because of KanakaUpon arrival at HAL airport here, Modi was received by Karnataka Governor Jayanti, his birthday today) , and Maharshi Valmiki at the premises of ‘VidhanaSoudha’ here. The Prime Minister, addressing a huge public gathering, started his speech by greeting the audience in Kannada. Today, Karnataka got its first Vande Bharat train made in India. This is New India’s new identity. The launch of Vande Bharat Express provides a glimpse into the growth of Indian Railways in the 21st century. Modi praised the capital of Karnataka, Bengaluru. According to him, the city represents the “Start-up” spirit. “All over the world, India is known for its start-ups. Karnataka also benefits from investments made in the country,” he said. PM inaugurated the lavish KIAS Terminal 2 Spread over a total area of ​​2,55,645 square meters, the T-2 in its first phase will have 22 contact gates, 15 bus gates, 95 check-in solutions and 17 check-in lanes of security. There will be nine customs checks of hand luggage. The boarding lounge will have a capacity of 5,932 seats. Phase 1 of the T-2 has a capacity of 25 million passengers per year. The T2 is a new environment-friendly terminal in which bamboo has been widely used. It was built at an estimated cost of 5,000 crores. The new KIA infrastructure will accommodate 2.5 crores of passengers per year. It is designed as a tribute to the garden city. of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a “walk in the garden”. Passengers will pass through 10,000 m² of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens. The 108-foot statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled is the ‘first and tallest bronze statue statue of a founder of a city”, according to the “World Book of Records”. The statue commemorates the contribution of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of the city, named as the statue of prosperity. The statue is sculpted by Ram V Sutar. According to the PMO, 98 tons of bronze and 120 tons of steel were needed to make this statue. Prime Minister Modi got out of the vehicle at a major junction near KSR station, walked towards the crowd which gathered in force from all sides and waved at them. “Thank you Bengaluru for the memorable welcome to this vibrant city,” Modi tweeted.

