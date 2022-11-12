Donald Trump and Marla Maples reunited for Tiffany’s rehearsal dinner





Exes Donald Trump and Marla Maples were spotted acting friendly at their daughter Tiffany Trump’s rehearsal dinner on Friday.

The former US president was seen smiling in a photo obtained by People alongside his ex-wife and current wife, Melania Trump, ahead of his child’s lavish wedding at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Florida.

Donald, 76, was dressed for the occasion in a navy blue suit and matching blue tie, while Maples, 59, stunned in a turquoise off-the-shoulder jumpsuit and Melania, 52, wore a gold dress shimmering.

Tiffany, 29, is due to marry businessman Michael Boulos, 25, on Saturday.

In another image, the bride-to-be can be seen in a pretty white dress posing with her fiancé, her father – who gives a big thumbs up to the camera – and her mother-in-law.

Tiffany was also pictured at her rehearsal dinner with her fiancé by her side and her half-sister, Ivanka Trump, on her venue’s lawn.

Earlier today, Tiffany and Donald were pictured practicing walking down the aisle together.

Although the young socialite seemed very happy, her father had a very stern look on his face. However, on Friday evening, Donald appeared in a much better mood.

Maples, for her part, seems thrilled that her only child is about to get married.

The former model posted a montage video of Tiffany on Instagram on Friday and captioned it, “Once I held you in my arms, now watching you move forward with love, I know you will be always my baby, now and beyond your wedding day. Love, .”

Maples has only been married once. She married Donald in December 1993, two months after Tiffany was born.

The former couple’s relationship has had a controversial start since they met at a charity event in 1985, when the real estate mogul was still married to his first wife, Ivana Trump.

Donald and Maples’ marriage then fell apart in May 1997, and in 1999 the actress walked away with a $2 million settlement.

Maples was married to Donald from 1993 to 1999.Getty Images

After giving Donald two years to honor the verbal commitments he made to me during our 12-year relationship, I decided to walk away completely under the terms of the prenuptial agreement I had been given. presented just five days before our wedding in 1993, Maples said. at the time.

Donald added in response, I’m very happy that Marla decided to honor our agreement. I wish him all the best.

The former couple seemed to support each other in the public eye — for the most part.

However, in February 2017, Page Six reported that Donald had vetoed a tell-all book Maples was working on.

A source tells us that the time when according to the exes’ divorce settlement, the singer couldn’t deliver a manuscript as juicy as she promised.

