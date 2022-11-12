Ongoing dialogues to break the political deadlock: President Alvi – Pakistan





Pakistan

Ongoing dialogues to break the political deadlock: President Alvi

Trying to improve Imran Khan, relations with establishment, says President Alvi

November 12, 2022 6:53 p.m.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – President Arif Alvi said on Saturday he was continuing to deliver messages as dialogues were underway to end the political deadlock as he attempted to improve relations between the former Prime Minister and Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. and the establishment.

He said so during his meeting with senior journalists at Governor House in Lahore. The President said there was no harm in holding a consultation on the appointment of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Dr Alvi said it would be better if elections were held soon and discussions should focus on the stability of democratic institutions. “I continue to send messages,” he said, adding that the constitution allows for a vote of confidence, but he is not in that position.

“I am doing nothing after consulting PTI Chairman Imran Khan adding that the former prime minister is an old friend and I consider him a leader.”

Earlier today, during a public awareness seminar on the Wafaqi Mohtasib tax, President Dr Arif Alvi said there was a need to ensure rigor against tax evasion and that tax collection authorities taxes should create a facility for taxpayers. Raising awareness of the initiatives of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) is essential, he added.

He said it was necessary to understand the spirit of giving tax in accordance with Islamic teachings. Arif Alvi said Zakat was compulsory while charity was paid on a voluntary basis. He said, “The Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) process is adopted internationally, which helps resolve disputes without a trial.”

The President appreciated Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah of FTO for following ADR for prompt redress of complaints. He emphasized on educating people to choose the right way to fix their complaints because people are hesitant about it. He said the Women’s Ombudsman would handle any woman’s complaint if she had a complaint about the illegal occupation of her property.

The President said: “The country has a lot of potential to overcome all challenges. He stressed the need to follow the sacred and glorious teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him) in letter and spirit to establish a welfare state.

On this occasion, the Governor of Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman appreciated the role of the FTO. He also praised the country’s business community for always supporting people in difficult times and doing philanthropic work wholeheartedly. He said: “Paying taxes is a national responsibility of every citizen.” The governor added that the Federal Revenue Council should provide transparency in addition to treating taxpayers in a friendly manner.

The Federal Tax Ombudsman, Dr Asif Mahmood Jah, said: ‘The FTO has become a department focused on public assistance. The outreach mechanism has been simplified so that the maximum number of people can benefit from OTF services, he added. He said a special Pakistani Overseas Grievance Cell has been set up for expeditious resolution of expatriate complaints.

Later, President Dr. Arif Alvi also gave checks for the refunded amount to Suzuki car buyers who had benefited from the reduction in the tax rate from 17 to 12%.

