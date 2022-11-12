Boris Johnson will be back one day, says his ally Nadine Dorries

S Nadine Dorries, an ally of Boris Johnson, has insisted the former prime minister will be back one day, as she recalled an upbeat atmosphere among friends following his failed bid for a second term in office. highest position.

The former Cabinet minister said Mr Johnson threw a successful party to thank his supporters after he pulled out of the race to replace Liz Truss, with a general air in the room to suggest people were anticipating his return, whether relatively early or a decade later. line.

Mr Johnson has returned from the Caribbean in a dramatic turn of events as he plots a return to No 10 less than two months after being ousted following a series of scandals.

But he then dropped his comeback bid, saying he had failed to reach out to rivals Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt to work together in the national interest.

Ms Dorries said there was a huge crowd at the rally, adding: Everyone loves him.

There was a general air in the room and definitely people saying he would be back, she told The House magazine.

He will be back. I don’t know when, I don’t know how, I don’t know if it will be 10 years or 10 months.

But she said Mr Johnson had to recover first, suggesting the top job came at a price, literally.

I used to say to be prime minister you have to be rich because it costs a lot of money, she said.

It’s part of the role to invite people to Checkers, but you have to pay for each cup of tea served out of your own pocket.

In an apparent reference to Mr. Sunaks’ wealth, she noted: Unless you’re a multi-millionaire, that’s a problem.

Ms Dorries also expressed concern over the fate of the Online Safety Bill under the new Conservative government. This again stalled on its way to parliament, raising fears that the groundbreaking legislation could be watered down or even dropped.

Critics of the bill believe attempts to define legal but harmful content are overbearing.

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said during Ms Truss’ brief appearance in Number 10 that officials would review that wording, stressing that the provisions to protect children would remain unchanged.

But Ms Dorries, who worked extensively on the bill during her tenure at the department, said her successor was not familiar enough with the issue.

There is absolutely no reason why the bill needs to be changed in any way, Ms Dorries said.

Mainly because all the difficult and contentious steps of the bill, including legal but harmful ones, have already been passed. Its already passed. Our own party voted yes.

Michelle has been at work for five minutes and doesn’t understand enough about it.

Ms Donelan denied any suggestion that the bill was watered down, saying Ms Dorries’ comments distorted our work in progress.

We don’t sugarcoat anything. Let’s do more to keep children safe, hold social media platforms to account, protect free speech and commit to fighting posts that encourage self-harm, she said.

My top priority is to get the bill into shape so that it becomes law as soon as possible and fulfills its main purpose: to protect children and eliminate criminal activity online.

Ms Dorries said her own experience of online abuse was not a driving force behind the bill, but acknowledged it had affected her.

If I didn’t have thick skin, I would be dead already, she said.