President Jokowi Encourages Practical ASEAN-Canada Cooperation

Posted Saturday, November 12, 2022 9:54 PM WIB

President Joko Widodo is pushing to transform Canada’s ASEAN partnership into a strategic partnership by bringing more concrete cooperation. This was conveyed during an address at the ASEAN Canada Commemoration Summit at Sokha Hotel, Phnom Penh on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific context can be used as one of the to start up project between ASEAN and Canada, President Jokowi said at the summit attended by ASEAN leaders and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

According to President Jokowi, security issues in the Indo-Pacific region are certainly very important, but economic and development issues are no less so.

The Asean Indo-Pacific Outlook (AOIP) has four priorities for cooperation, namely connectivity, maritime transport, achievement of SDGs and investment trade. Canada can concretely become a partner of ASEAN in the implementation of the AOIP, said the President.

Next year, Indonesia will take over the chairmanship of ASEAN and Indonesia will host the Indo-Pacific Infrastructure Forum. Indonesia has invited Canada to participate in the forum, President Jokowi said.

The president also said that in the midst of this unfavorable world, it is even more important to bridge it with mutually beneficial practical cooperation.

Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Minister of State Secretary Pratikno were also present to accompany President Jokowi to the summit ASEAN-USA.