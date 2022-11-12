Fox News faces post-midterm choice between Trump and DeSantis





Fox News’ top talent and top conservative media figures more generally have a choice to make in the coming months: who would be the best Republican to back in a potential clash for the former president’s 2024 GOP nomination. Trump or Florida Governor Ron DeSantis?

Trump is expected to announce a third presidential run on Tuesday, while DeSantis this week delivered Republicans one of Florida’s most sweeping statewide victories in recent memory.

During his time in the White House, Trump could count on Fox and its main hosts for near-constant coverage and partisan endorsement.

But there have been signs of Trump stepping away at Fox for months, and the networks’ praise of DeSantis before and after his dominating re-election win has raised questions about who he might weigh behind in 2024.

When Rupert Murdoch speaks, people listen. So what happens at Fox matters a lot, especially for Republican Party politics, said Darrell West, vice president of governance studies at the Brookings Institution. They have a direct pipeline to the base, so what they think of Trump, what they think of other candidates will matter a lot.

DeSantiss’ convincing win in Florida received extensive coverage on Fox this week, with hosts and guests citing it as a bright spot and a source of optimism for Republicans going forward.

Separately, a number of Trump-backed candidates have lost key races, raising questions about whether it’s time for the GOP to move away from Trump.

Trump’s attacks on DeSantis and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin have also not gone down well with many Republicans. Both DeSantis and Youngkin are considered potential rivals to Trump in a 2024 contest.

Trump may be willing to do the dirty work to win the GOP nomination in 2024. If he does, he will not only cement the disdain with which many in his party regard him today, but he will reduce once again the Republican chances of defeating the Democrats, columnist Liz wrote. Take a look in an op-ed published on FoxNews.com this week. Hopefully the millions of Americans who supported Trump in 2016 and again in 2020 are beginning to see that his time is over. If they like his politics, they must pay their allegiance to Ron DeSantis, who has never lost a campaign, and who has emerged as the big winner of these mid-terms.

So far, most Foxs hosts have avoided the Trump or DeSantis question buzzing in Republican circles.

There are 72 million people in this country who make up this movement. It’s a conservative movement and it’s not tied to anyone in particular, Kayleigh McEnany, Trump’s former White House press secretary and now a regular pundit on Fox, said Thursday. This time, these 72 million people, they will decide where their home is, they will decide. No expert will say his Trump, his DeSantis.

The influential hosts of Fox’s prime-time parties, which each attract millions of viewers each night, didn’t explicitly blame Trump for the GOP losses midway through 2022, but spent time applauding the resounding victory for DeSantiss in Florida.

On Wednesday night, Tucker Carlson, the networks’ top-rated weeknight host, replayed a clip from a months-old interview he conducted with DeSantis, saying he thought it was relevant to his victory this week.

Many others say Donald Trump is the reason Republicans haven’t done as well as they thought. This is a more complicated question. The truth is, we can’t see the full picture anytime soon, Carlson said on his show. The truth is, Trump has always been a mixed political blessing. The disadvantages are marbled with the advantages, but in this case it is certainly not the sole cause of anything.

In a recent interview with The Hill conducted ahead of this week’s election, Laura Ingraham, a well-known pro-Trump commentator on Fox, hijacked a question about Trump vs. DeSantis, saying instead that the future of the GOP would be about populism more usually.

She reiterated that sentiment on her first post-election broadcast this week, but also offered a subtle jab at the former president.

The populist movement is about ideas. It’s not just one person. If voters conclude you’re putting your own ego or your own grudges ahead of what’s good for the country, they’ll look elsewhere, period, Ingraham said Wednesday.

The criticism of Trump and the embrace of DeSantis has been less subtle in some media entities owned by Rupert Murdoch.

What will Democrats do when Donald Trump isn’t there to lose the election? We have to wonder because on Tuesday the Democrats succeeded again in making the former president a central campaign issue, and Mr. Trump helped them do it, the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal wrote in a statement. entry this week dubbing Trump the biggest loser of the 2022 Midterms.

The day after his win in Florida, the New York Post, another right-wing tabloid owned by Murdoch, featured a photo of DeSantis on its cover with the screaming headline DEFUTURE.

Trump’s relationship with the Murdochs turned frosty towards the end of his presidency, with the former president exploding on Fox News on election night 2020 over his relatively early call from Arizona for President Biden.

The former president directly attacked Murdoch’s media empire and Fox News again this week, complaining about its coverage of DeSantis.

It’s like 2015 and 2016, a media onslaught (collusion!), when Fox News fought me all the way until I won, and then they couldn’t have been nicer or more supportive , Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday.

A representative from News Corp. declined to comment.

Political pundits say a war between Trump and DeSantis isn’t entirely a bad thing for Fox News, though such a confrontation could be risky for the Republican Party, which is still battling for control of Congress.

Two conservative candidates arguing over their airwaves are good for the audience, we know disputes are popular, said Jennifer Lawless, a politics professor at the University of Virginia. It’s possible that Donald Trump could finally remind people what they love about him and what they hate about him as a candidate and that could affect what happens in the Georgia runoff. It would be up to the Republican Party to push that fight back until at least January.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, known for having a wide range of credible sources in Trump’s circle, recently noted that Trump cannot rely on Fox the same way in 2022.

I think, you know, Rupert Murdoch, and I read about it, got tired of Trump after November 3, 2020, and said to a confidant, We should dump this guy. So I don’t think he can rely on Fox in the same way and Fox is clearly curious about DeSantis, isn’t he? Haberman said during remarks on a recent podcast. You see a good part of it if there is this primary.

