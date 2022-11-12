‘I take 2-3 kilo abuse as nutrition’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s digs at TRS in Telangana | India News

Hyderabad: On November 12, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mocked Telangana’s TRS government by calling it “family politics” and saying that the state needed a government that served all families, not just one . In an effort to play down the criticism leveled at him by his rivals, Modi has claimed the ‘2-3 kg’ of abuse he endures every day is what motivates him to help others as it provides needed ‘nutrition’ to transform the negative. positive energy words.

“The political agenda should be service oriented. But in Telangana, the mandate of those who got the mandate – their main objective is to abuse Modi. Sometimes people ask me, Modiji, aren’t you not tired. Yesterday I was in Delhi in the morning then Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and now in Telangana. People ask me if I am not getting tired,” Modi said at a public rally.

“Then I will tell them that I consume 2-3 kg of abusive words daily. And God created me in such a way, God blessed me in such a way that all of these abusive words are processed and converted into nutrition in my system. It becomes a positive energy that will be helped to serve the people,” the prime minister said.

He went on to say that some people have “exhausted” the vocabulary in their attempts to hurt him out of desperation, depression and fear. The opponent had no choice but to use such derogatory language, so he urged his supporters not to worry.

“Don’t worry. Over the past 22 years, I’ve received a variety of abusive words. Just laugh it off, have some tea. The Lotus will bloom. Go with that happy feeling,” he said. The BJP will stop at nothing to defeat the TRS in the 2023 assembly elections. The symbol of the holiday is a lotus.

It is subject to constant abuse by those looking for new slurs to use.

“I want to tell them, no matter how much abusive words you use against Modi, I will digest them all. You abuse the BJP, no problem. We grew up like this. But if you abuse the people of Telangana, then it becomes give and take,” he warned.

Training his guns against the TRS led by K Chandrasekhar Rao, Modi said the party people relied on had betrayed them.

Modi, who addressed BJP workers at Begumpet airport here shortly after arriving for a state visit, said he regretted that the people who prospered and gained power in the name of Telangana pushed him away.

“The government and the leader here are continually doing injustice to the ability of Telangana and the talent of the people of Telangana. The party that the people of Telangana trusted the most, the same party has done the greatest betrayal to Telangana,” a- he charged, without naming TRS.

However, the Lotus begins to bloom under circumstances where there is darkness, he repeated. In an obvious reference to the TRS attacking him frequently, Modi said he remained unfazed by such criticism and appealed to BJP activists in the state not to worry about it. He appreciated the BJP activists for their commitment to serve and continue the fight in the face of so-called tyranny.

Referring to the recent partial poll in the Munugode Assembly where the BJP was second, he said the way people in the constituency showed their confidence in the party was, in his view, unprecedented. BJP workers have brought the entire Telangana government to a single segment of the Assembly (Munugode), he said. The blessings of the people are with the party, he said.

“Regardless of the partial polls that have taken place recently, the message was loud and clear: Telangana’s sunrise is not far away. The night will end. In Telangana, lilies will bloom everywhere. and Huzurabad.

He claimed that superstitions are practiced in the city, which is well known for its information technology ecosystem, and claimed that such beliefs determine governance, in what appeared to be a subtle reference to Chief Minister Rao .

In an apparent dig at the chief minister, Modi said: “Now the people of Telangana want a government that works for all families in Telangana instead of just one family.” They want a BJP administration, he continued.

