Sharifs make key decisions in foreign lands to save corruption money: Imran Khan





LAHORE: Pakistan’s President Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has slammed Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and other party leaders for holding a meeting in London to decide Pakistan’s next army chief as he s addressed participants of the party’s Haqeeqi Azadi march to Lala Musa.

‘Important decisions of the country are made abroad and by those who plundered Pakistan for the past 30 years,’ PTI chief says in reference to Shehbaz who allegedly discussed key appointment and others matters of national importance with his older brother Nawaz Sharif during his unscheduled visit to London.

The PTI president also reiterated that the army chief should be appointed on merit and dismissed claims that he was making the important appointment controversial. “I have never been controversial”.

He added that he did not want an NAB chief, a judge or an army chief of his choice because he wanted “the best people on the basis of merit”.

Speaking about the prime minister’s libel suit against a British daily, Imran said Shehbaz had “deep problems”.

He further said that the chairman of PML-N was mistaken if he can issue orders as per his will and “this will be the biggest challenge for Shehbaz Sharif” as he now has to explain the allegations made against him by British publication.

Imran also urged people to participate in the long march. “It’s not Imran Khan’s movement, it’s your movement.

Addressing the country’s youth, he said a nation that “is not truly free and remains enslaved, has no value or future”. “An enslaved nation only achieves true freedom through justice,” the PTI leader said.

Launching the march in Jhang today, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said Imran Khan believed the next Chief of Army Staff (COAS) should be appointed on the basis of merit.

Moreover, he criticized the PML-N leaders sitting in London making decisions for Pakistan. Referring to Nawaz Sharif, he said the leaders were seeking advice from a thief who had fled the country.

Responding to a question, Asad said the PTI did not start a war to come to power, and highlighted the parties’ successes, including winning by a large lead in the Punjab elections on July 15.

The PTI leader had arrived in Jhang earlier in the day, where he was warmly welcomed by a crowd of supporters.

He visited the shrine of Hazrat Sultan Bahu before resuming the day’s walk. Asad said that Haqeeqi Azadi was not only Imran Khan’s war, but the people of the country were also an equal part of it”. He urged PTI supporters to stand with their party leader.

Furthermore, PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan said Imran will address the marchers today via video link at Lala Musa adding that “the sea of ​​people will turn to Islamabad under the leadership of Imran Khan where a peaceful protest will take place.

In a tweet, PTI Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi – leading the motorcade in Lala Musa – said he believed that not only “our movement for ‘true freedom’ will be successful, but that Imran Khan will soon become the country’s prime minister again.”

Tribute to the passion and spirit of the people of Gujarat,” he tweeted, adding that the next step will be Lala Musa.

