Pavan K. Varma | Why did Imran survive the assassins’ bullets?





Normally, the assassins of senior politicians in Pakistan rarely miss their target. The country’s first prime minister, Liaqat Ali Khan, was shot dead in 1951. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, a former prime minister, was literally assassinated by General Zia-ul-Haq through a kangaroo court in 1979. Benazir Bhutto, his daughter, who also served as Prime Minister, was killed in 2007. On November 3 this year, one or more assassins opened fire on Imran Khan in Wazirabad, during his long march to Islamabad. But, although the former prime minister, world famous cricketer and leader of the Pakistan-Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party was shot four times in the leg, he miraculously escaped. Why?

This fundamental question has three answers: the growing backlash against the all-powerful Pakistani military and Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI), the plight of the Pakistani economy, and the growing national popularity of Imran Khan.

So far, the Pakistani military has gotten rid of elected PMs with impunity. Civil governments were formed with his approval and removed when they incurred his displeasure. No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full term. Imran Khan also came to power in 2018 with the blessing of the military. But then he became too assertive, seeking to pursue a foreign policy independent of the military. When the head of the army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa – who does not like India – wanted to restore trade relations with India, Imran opposed this decision on populist grounds. He was in Moscow on an official visit when Russia invaded Ukraine, but failed to condemn the attack, which angered the military and the United States. His unforgivable mistake – from the army’s point of view – was when he even meddled with the army reserve, directly opposing the army chief, General Bajwa and supporting the chief of the ISI, Lt. Gen. Faizal Hameed against him. He was removed from office in April 2022 by a vote of no confidence from the opposition, allegedly with the full support of the military. Imran said he was the victim of a US-backed plot, a charge Washington has denied.

The army expected that once removed from office, the former prime minister would disappear – as others did before him, including his immediate predecessor, Nawaz Sharif, who was first disqualified and then sentenced for corruption. But – in an unprecedented move – Imran Khan decided to take on the army itself. He specifically named three people behind the bullets fired at him – Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Samanulla and ISI Major General Faizal. Speaking directly to the people, he issued the clarion call of Haqeeqi Azadi, true democracy, targeting the undemocratic, irresponsible and corrupt military establishment. The people, in an enthusiastic response to his campaign, chanted: Yeh jo dehshat gardi hai, iske peeche vardi hai. Three months after his ousting, his party won a huge victory in the July 2022 provincial by-elections in Punjab – a stronghold of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) – winning 15 of the 20 seats for which elections were held. His “long march” to Islamabad draws huge crowds. Today, he is unquestionably the most popular national leader in Pakistan.

The irony is that Imran is not a democrat himself. He came to power with the support of the army. As prime minister, he was behind a series of attacks and kidnappings of journalists who criticized the army and the ISI. Nonetheless, he is a charismatic leader who led a colorful life associating with the rich and famous around the world, and a cricketing legend who played in 148 Test matches and 139 ODIs, after winning the World Cup for Pakistan. in 1992. The rise of his party, the PTI, was meteoric. It was founded in 1996; in 2002, he won only one seat in the national elections; in 2013 it became the second largest party in Parliament; and, in 2018, the largest. Its main argument was against endemic corruption in Pakistan and – in a slogan similar to that of India – the promise of a “new Pakistan” built around Islamic values ​​and liberal economics.

Ideology makes little sense in the transactional turmoil of Pakistani politics. But today, Imran’s call for change appears to have popular support, especially given Pakistan’s worsening economic crisis. The economy of Pakistan is in the UCI. The devastating floods earlier this year took a heavy toll. There is unchecked inflation, fuel prices are skyrocketing, the Pakistani rupee has fallen and there is a crippling energy crisis. The country is on the brink of bankruptcy, dependent on the resumption of the International Monetary Fund’s $7.2 billion bailout plan, which again would require the implementation of unpopular economic measures. 64% of Pakistanis are under 30 years old. Young people in particular want a break with the predictable civil-military yo-yo of the past and a better future, and Imran promises them just that.

Given this combination of factors, the army and the ISI are in retreat. They could, of course – as so many times in the past – impose a military junta, but the consequences of such a move are unpredictable. This time around, ordinary Pakistani people may retaliate, leading to unprecedented violence and bloodshed that could threaten the invincibility of the army itself.

Therefore, the assassin did not kill Imran Khan. The army-ISI alliance wanted to send the message to him that he had to curb his attacks against her. At the same time, they did not want to eliminate it, for fear of popular backlash. It was a well-calibrated strategy, but one that doesn’t seem to have worked.

Undeterred, Imran Khan resumed his long walk. If a snap election is held – and it is his request – the results, unless rigged, will most likely lead to his return to power. This may not signify a qualitative change in the nature of Pakistani politics. The stranglehold of the armed establishment-ISI can never truly be undone in Pakistan. He has been the beneficiary of power for too long and has deep interests – including economic ones – in perpetuating the status quo. But a warning was issued to Imran. The fact that he is not backing down is what is new in Pakistani politics. In this sense, perhaps, the country is on the cusp of history. What this means for India is something I must leave for another column.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/opinion/columnists/121122/pavan-k-varma-why-did-imran-survive-the-assassins-bullets.html

