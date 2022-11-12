Politics
Modi promises tougher and more impactful BJP in state
HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that Telangana would see the BJP be much more adamant in its response to the TRS accusations against the Center and itself, indicating a tougher line in the months leading up to the assembly elections scheduled for the ‘next year.
In an outspoken speech, Modi, clearly referring to TRS executives who criticized him, said he had been “subjected to such treatment, and even regularly abused by people, but God had made me in such a way that the abuse I receive turns into nutrition for me.
Modi was addressing a crowd of around 5,000 BJP leaders and workers from the party’s municipal unit at Begumpet airport in the afternoon during a brief stopover en route to Ramagundam from Visakhapatnam.
The prime minister, on his first visit to the city after the BJP’s national executive meeting in July, and the party’s loss in the Munugode bypass ballot, made it clear to ‘people’ who abuse him and to the BJP that he was ready to take it and the BJP too. But, “a good lesson will be taught if the aspirations of the people are thwarted. Those who engage in such actions will not be spared,” he said.
Modi also gave advice to BJP workers on how to take criticism and abuse in stride. In remarks which were met with loud cheers, the Prime Minister said: “BJP workers should not be distracted by abuse and criticism but take it easy and over a cup of tea in the evening. , joke about it. And the next morning, go back to work for the people.
Modi, who spoke about corruption, parivarvaad – family rule – and superstition in the state, said: “The people of Telangana seek good governance and rapid development. People now want a government that will work for every family. People now want “people first” government and politics instead of “family first”.
Highlighting the state government’s failure to allocate two-bedroom houses to the poor, the Prime Minister said that under Prime Minister Awas Yojana, about 3 crore houses were provided to the poor, but the TS government was creating roadblocks drivers in the implementation of the program in Telangana.
He said: “Hyderabad is the citadel of information and technology and it saddens me to see how much superstition reigns here in government. Every decision of this government, from choosing office space to deciding on cabinet, is governed by superstition. To develop the state, this deeply rooted disease in the state government must be fought.
Modi said “there is no question of letting those who looted the state go free”. Stating that the state government had betrayed the trust of the people, he said, “The darkness will soon disappear, the sunrise is not far away and the lotus will bloom in Telangana.”
Referring to the unduly large presence of TRS ministers and deputies in Munugode for the November 3 by-election, the Prime Minister said: “Credit for dragging the machinery of state government to Munugode goes to the BJP workers. Those who have created a Telangana party, enjoying positions and power, have betrayed the trust of the people and are ignoring it,” he said, adding that “some people trying to save themselves from investigations were trying to come together and to form an Alliance of the Corrupt.
During his speech, Modi also ensured due attention was given to BJP Chairman Bandi Sanjay Kumar who, according to the Prime Minister, “has instructed me to speak with all of you. I am also a party karyakarta like you.
Echoing his slogan ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka visshawas, sabka prayas’, he said, “The BJP is the party of the young and the poor and now is the time to liberate the state of Telangana from the clutches of the poverty and corruption and that is our responsibility.
Modi also recalled that in 1984, when BJP had only two seats in Lok Sabha, Telangana region sent one of the MPs – C. Janga Reddy from Hanamkonda constituency. The BJP always had a home in Telangana, he said, adding that the faith people in the state had shown in the party at that time became the bedrock of the party which now held more than 300 seats in the Parliament across the country.
Sources
2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/current-affairs/121122/lotus-can-be-seen-blooming-in-telangana-pm-modi.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
