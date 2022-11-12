Still sought army chief appointment on merit but Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan on Pak COAS selection





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has again opened up about the appointment of the army chief, saying he has been accused of making the process controversial. The 70-year-old PTI leader, who had a difficult relationship with the all-powerful army after he was ousted in April, said he always wanted the appointment to be merit-based.

I have been accused of making the process for appointing the army chief controversial. But I did not do anything. I have always wanted a merit appointment, and whoever is the most senior should be appointed, said Khan, who has fallen out of favor with the military considered Pakistan’s kingmaker.

Amid an upside-down political situation fueled by an assassination attempt last week, Pakistan has been pushed to the brink of anarchy. Chaotic scenes were seen after Khan’s attack, with his supporters resorting to violence on numerous occasions. The cricketer-turned-politician complicated matters by accusing his successor Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer of conspiring to kill him.

Khan has provided no evidence to support his claims, with the military calling his claims baseless and irresponsible and the government saying it will sue him for defamation.

I don’t want my army chief, judge or inspector general of police of my choice, but Shehbaz Sharif and his family want their favorite person in all important positions, Khan said, even as the prime minister ended a meeting with his brother and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to discuss the selection of army leaders among other things.

About the London meeting and the decisions made under what is called the London plan, he said it was all just a show. Pakistan’s prime minister and others have been in London for three to four days and will decide who will become Pakistan’s army chief, he added.

Khan, who was ousted in a vote of no confidence as Pakistan’s economy spiraled, asked the establishment why the country’s pace of development had stalled. We cannot pay our loan installments. Do managers not see this? I ask the trainers, don’t they love the country they imposed such thieves on the nation? He asked.

Khan apparently abandoned his attempts to influence the selection of the army chief. When he was in power, the opposition had often accused him of trying to bring in an army chief of his choosing who could support his agenda of victimizing opposition leaders. But things have changed since Khan lost power, saying the coalition government wants to install its own leader.

According to the PTI news agency, he rejected as false the prime minister’s claims that he sent him a message expressing his desire to have a consultation on the appointment of the army chief and the elections. Shehbaz had claimed that he flatly rejected the proposal.

The head of the PTI had admitted last week to having offered an extension to General Bajwa in March, a month before the overthrow of his government. Two days ago, however, he said his relations with the outgoing COAS had plunged after differences over the appointment of the chief minister of Punjab province.

I always imagined that because the army is so powerful and organized, when I try to establish the rule of law in the country, it would play an important role, he said in an interview with the Dawn newspaper.

General Bajwa, 61, is due to retire on November 29 after Khan granted him a three-year extension when he was prime minister. Pakistan’s military, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 75-plus years of existence, has so far wielded considerable power in security and foreign policy.

Read all the latest news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/world/always-wanted-army-chief-appointment-on-merit-but-shehbaz-sharif-imran-khan-on-pak-coas-selection-6372205.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos