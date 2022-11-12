Jokowi hopes that ASEAN-India will be guardians of prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, what does this mean?





TEMPO.CO, Phnom Penh – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi today discussed a number of potential partnerships with ASEAN and India. He hopes that this partnership can encourage the overcoming of a number of challenges in the areas of food, health and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. He expressed this hope at the High Level Conference (KTT) ASEAN and the 30th edition of India held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia today. “ASEAN – India must be able to become Guardian for stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” Jokowi said in a written statement, Saturday, November 12, 2022. According to him, the Indo-Pacific is a strategic area, so that the region does not escape rivalry. Therefore, an open conflict can arise if not handled properly. Tray: Jokowi urges ASEAN and China to prevent crisis: food security is the first to be managed According to the Head of State, the ASEAN-India partnership can focus on three things. The three things are to make the Indo-Pacific region a stable, peaceful and prosperous region, as well as cooperation in health and food sectors. In the health sector, the president believed that cooperation should be expanded, including in the supply of raw materials for drugs and medicines. He also called for not letting the supply chain cut itself off again for raw materials and medicines in the future. Furthermore, for cooperation in the food sector, Jokowi mentioned the scarcity of fertilizers which is one of the causes of the food crisis. He then referred to a report published by the Global Crisis Response Group (GCRG). The report says that if the fertilizer crisis occurs, it will impact rice production next year. The fertilizer crisis is expected to affect over 3 billion people. “ASEAN-India must be the driving force so that the fertilizer crisis can be averted,” he said. Even amidst a global situation that faces many challenges, Jokowi said, the ASEAN-India partnership, now entering its 30th year, should be even stronger. Especially to face various challenges in the future. Read also : Luhut Explains Security at G20 Summit: Our Country Cannot Be Ruled by Anyone Follow the latest Tempo news on Google News, click on here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bisnis.tempo.co/read/1656138/jokowi-harap-asean-india-jadi-guardian-kemakmuran-di-indo-pasifik-apa-maksudnya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos