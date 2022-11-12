Boris Johnson will be back one day says Nadine Dorries





Mr Johnson has returned from the Caribbean in a dramatic turn of events as he plots a return to No 10 less than two months after being ousted following a series of scandals. But he then dropped his comeback bid, saying he had failed to reach out to rivals Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt to work together in the national interest. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> Carrie Johnson, Nadine Dorries and Rachel Johnson watch outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson deliver a speech outside 10 Downing Street, London, before departing for Balmoral for an audience with Queen Elizabeth II to formally step down as Prime Minister. Former culture secretary Ms Dorries said there was a huge crowd at the rally, adding: Everyone loves it. There was a general air in the room and definitely people saying he would be back, she told The House magazine. He will be back. I don’t know when, I don’t know how, I don’t know if it will be 10 years or 10 months. But she said Mr Johnson had to recover first, suggesting the top job came at a price, literally. I used to say to be prime minister you have to be rich because it costs a lot of money, she said. It’s part of the role to invite people to Checkers, but you have to pay for each cup of tea served out of your own pocket. In an apparent reference to Mr. Sunaks’ wealth, she noted: Unless you’re a multi-millionaire, that’s a problem. Ms Dorries also expressed concern over the fate of the Online Safety Bill under the new Conservative government. This again stalled on its way to parliament, raising fears that the groundbreaking legislation could be watered down or even dropped. Critics of the bill believe attempts to define legal but harmful content are overbearing. Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said during Ms Truss’ brief appearance in Number 10 that officials would review that wording, stressing that the provisions to protect children would remain unchanged. But Ms Dorries, who worked extensively on the bill during her tenure at the department, said her successor was not familiar enough with the issue. There is absolutely no reason why the bill needs to be changed in any way, Ms Dorries said. Mainly because all the difficult and contentious steps of the bill, including legal but harmful ones, have already been passed. Its already passed. Our own party voted yes. Michelle has been at work for five minutes and doesn’t understand enough about it. Ms Donelan denied any suggestion that the bill was watered down, saying Ms Dorries’ comments distorted our work in progress. We don’t sugarcoat anything. Let’s do more to keep children safe, hold social media platforms to account, protect free speech and commit to fighting posts that encourage self-harm, she said. My top priority is to get the bill into shape so that it becomes law as soon as possible and fulfills its main purpose: to protect children and eliminate criminal activity online. Ms Dorries said her own experience of online abuse was not a driving force behind the bill, but acknowledged it had affected her. If I didn’t have thick skin, I would be dead already, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/boris-johnson-will-will-be-back-one-day-claims-nadine-dorries-3916164 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos