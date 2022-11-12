Some past and current Republican members of Congress blame Trump for party losses, say it’s time to move on in 2024





Former and current Republican members of Congress declined to commit to the possibility of Donald Trump running for president in interviews on conservative radio after the midterm elections.

With the results still being tallied in some states, many outspoken members and former members have taken aim at the former president for the below-party average results, with some openly pointing to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a better candidate for the left.

There’s just a lot of negative attitudes about Trump, Rep. Troy Nehls told Houston Morning News. The Texas conservative once called Trump one of Americas greatest presidents after winning his endorsement in the spring of 2022.

On Dom Giordano, a conservative talk radio station in Pennsylvania, former senator Rick Santorum compared Trump to Moses in the Bible, but said it was time to move on.

He changed, he transformed the Republican Party, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s the right guy to lead the party into an era of governance and prosperity, Santorum said.

Just be happy to be Moses, and it’s time to move on, added Santorum, who endorsed Trump in 2016.

On North Carolina radio on Thursday, former Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina, the former vice president of the Republican Conference, criticized Trump for backing Mehmet Oz and others, adding that Trump chose the wrong horse in many races. Trump backed the Walkers’ opponent in the Republican primary for the North Carolina Senate seat, Ted Budd, who won the race this week.

Looking long term and look, maybe Ron DeSantis is the guy, Walker said, citing DeSantis’ lopsided victory in Florida.

On the Steve Gruber Show, Republican Rep. Tim Walberg of Michigan said the former president might need to change his message, when asked about Trump-endorsed candidates who were losing in the country,

I don’t like it either, Walberg said, that Trump endorsed this round. It happened that way, and it was somewhat unexpected. So I hope President Trump, as he moves forward, really does a postmortem and thinks about what that means for his message.

Analyzing the results of the 2022 midterms, other Republican members of Congress declined to pledge support for Trump or another candidate.

I think they need to get together and make a decision on who’s going to run, Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland told WCBM Thursday.

Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, speaking on local radio on WZFG on Friday, said he supports a wide-open primary in 2024.

Donald Trump’s statements about Ron DeSantis, I think, demonstrated a significant flaw, frankly, in his ability to unify the party and unify the country, Cramer said. And so, as much as I would love four years of Donald Trump, followed by eight years of Ron DeSantis, it’s those first four years that I would worry about our ability to achieve. We have to put our best foot forward.

I would say everyone should enter the race who is interested in being in the race, he added. Put them all back on this stage, everyone competes on the debate stage.

On Bloomdaddy Radio on Thursday, Representative Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania said Trump could be looking to be the kingmaker in a 2024 Republican primary, but said the race was still up for grabs.

I know we’ve had conversations about it offline, but at this point that decision is between DeSantis and Trump, he said. And whether or not Trump sees DeSantis on the rise and maybe he’s better off being a kingmaker instead of risking a run and losing the primary, he said.

On WABC radio, Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said Republicans should rally around one candidate, whether it’s DeSantis or Trump.

We all need to be together in this rally and united around a candidate, whether it’s President Trump or Governor DeSantis, she said.

