Donald Trump rips Mitch McConnell over GOP spending, but hands out less than half of his own money





Former President Donald Trump, who himself has been criticized for Republicans’ lackluster performance in the midterm elections, blames Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for the parties’ apparent failure to overthrow the majority rooms in his favour.

Mitch McConnell, the broken Republican Senate leader, is doing nothing about it, Trump wrote on social media late Friday. He’s too busy spending big bucks on bad Senator Lisa. [Murkowski] from Alaska when Kelly [Tshibaka] is MUCH better.

Yet Trump’s own spending choices in this year’s midterm elections have also drawn criticism.

In October, Trump dug into his massive $92 million war chest to send $20 million to an allied super PAC supporting his endorsed Senate nominees, Bloomberg News reported a paltry 22% of his accumulated funds.

Money from ex-presidents has been used for seven-figure ad buys in Senate races in Georgia, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Arizona, where Trump’s chosen nominee Blake Masters lost his seat. attempt to defeat Democratic Arizona Senator Mark Kelly.

Mitch McConnell took heat from fellow Senate Republicans for his campaign spending picks. AFP via Getty Images

His anti-McConnell posts on Truth Social were posted shortly after Kelly declared victory.

McConnell, too, took heat from fellow Senate Republicans for his campaign spending picks, after pulling funds from Masters to pump money into Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s pick battle against the nominee. chosen by the state GOPs, Kelly Tshibaka, an intraparty race that could not have affected the balance of power in the Senate.

Trump also ripped McConnell for refusing to cancel the 2020 presidential election, funding Democratic agenda items and allowing them to raise the debt ceiling, Fox News reported.

He is the WORST! the former president said of the Kentucky Republican leader.

Trump remained silent on his Truth Social account on Saturday as he hosted his daughter Tiffany’s wedding at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida home.

Rumors of infighting in the Trump camp have swirled in recent days, as aides pushed him to appoint Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as his running mate, sources told the Post.

Trump’s anti-McConnell posts on Truth Social were released shortly after Kelly Tshibaka declared victory. AFP via Getty Images

The former president continued to hammer his supporters with multiple emails about the very big Nov. 15 announcement that could kick off his third straight run for the White House.

But Trump’s economic guru Larry Kudlow joined other close advisers, including former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, in imploring Trump to put Georgia’s Senate election runoff ahead of his own. campaign plans.

I think it would be great if my former boss, Donald Trump, put his own political plans on hold until we complete Operation Herschel First, which is December 6, Kudlowtold Fox said. Business.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/11/12/donald-trump-rips-mitch-mcconnell-for-gop-spending-but-doles-out-less-than-half-of-his-own-cash/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos