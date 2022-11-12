Xi Jinping – Joe Biden Meets Xi Jinping: First Cold War 2.0 Superpower Summit

Their meeting scheduled for Monday in Indonesia will take place months after China wielded its military potential to stifle Taiwan, and the United States imposed a series of export controls designed to hamper China’s ability to produce the chips. advanced computing needed for its latest and crucial military equipment to compete in areas like artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

Just weeks after President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping presented competing visions of how the United States and China vie for military, technological and political preeminence, their first face-to-face meeting as that top leaders will test whether they can end a downward spiral that has taken relations to the lowest level since President Richard Nixon began opening up Beijing half a century ago.

The tension is heightened by Beijing’s partnership with Moscow, which remained unshakable even after Russia invaded Ukraine. Yet this relationship, denounced by the Biden administration, is so opaque that US officials disagree on its true nature.

Whether it’s a partnership of convenience or a solid alliance, Beijing and Moscow share a growing interest in frustrating the American agenda, many think in Washington. In turn, many in China see the combination of US export controls and NATO support for Ukraine as a foreshadowing of how Washington might try to contain China and thwart its claims to Taiwan, an island autonomous.

This is something of a Cold War 2.0 superpower summit, said Evan S. Medeiros, a professor at Georgetown University and former senior adviser to President Barack Obama on Asia-Pacific affairs. Will the two leaders discuss, even implicitly, the conditions of coexistence in the competition? Or, by default, will they unleash the dogs of unconstrained rivalry?

Suppressing expectations for the summit with Xi, US officials recently told reporters they expected no joint statement on points of agreement to emerge. Yet Washington will dissect what Xi says publicly and privately, especially about Russia, Ukraine and Taiwan.

This month, Xi told visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that China opposes the threat or use of nuclear weapons, an oblique but unusually public rebuke to Russian President Vladimir V. Putin who attacks tactical nuclear weapons.

If Xi can’t say something similar with a US president at his side, a senior administration official noted, that will be telling. China sees Russia as a vital counterweight to Western power, and Xi might be reluctant to criticize Putin in front of Biden.

If Putin used nuclear weapons, he would become the public enemy of mankind, opposed by all countries, including China, said Shanghai foreign policy expert Hu Wei. But, he added: if Putin falls, then the United States and the West will focus on strategically containing China.

Xi and Biden have spoken on the phone five times in the past 18 months. It will be different: For the first time since assuming the presidency, Biden will sit in the same room as Xi Jinping, be blunt and direct with him as he always is, and expect the same in return from Xi, Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, said Thursday during a briefing at the White House.

There’s simply no substitute for this type of leader-to-leader communication to navigate and manage such a consequential relationship, Sullivan said.

Over the past three decades, trips by US presidents to Beijing and Chinese presidents to Washington have become relatively common. Heated exchanges over differences were often offset by promises of cooperation in areas of common interest, whether it’s climate change or getting a handle on North Korea’s nuclear program. For now, it’s hard to imagine a reunion taking place in either capital, especially with China still under Covid lockdown.

Summits on neutral ground, such as the one in Bali ahead of the Group of 20 leaders’ meeting, increasingly have a Cold War air: more about managing potential conflict than finding common ground. The spiteful distrust means that even short-term stabilization and cooperation on common challenges, like stopping pandemics, could be fragile.

Neither side calls it a Cold War, a term evoking a world divided between Western and Soviet camps bristling with nuclear arsenals. And the differences are real between that era and this one, with its vast trade flows and technological commerce between China and Western powers.

Apple’s iPhone and many other staples of American life are assembled almost entirely in China. Instead of trying to build a formal bloc of allies as the Soviets did, Beijing has sought to influence nations through large, addictive schemes, including connecting them to fabricated communication networks. China.

Even so, statements surrounding Xi’s nomination for a third term and Biden’s new national security, defense and nuclear strategies described an era of growing global uncertainty heightened by economic, military, technological and political competition between their countries.

Worries have been amplified by China’s plans to expand and modernize its still relatively limited nuclear arsenal to an arsenal that could reach at least 1,000 warheads by 2030, according to the Pentagon. China sees threats in US-led security initiatives, including proposals to help build nuclear-powered submarines for Australia.

It may not be the Cold War, with a capital C and a capital W, as in a re-reading of the US-Soviet experience, Prof Medeiros said. But, he added, because of China’s substantial capabilities and global reach, this Cold War will be more difficult in many ways than the previous one.

Despite their differences, Biden and Xi want to prevent pent-up tensions from exploding into a crisis that could wreak economic havoc.

I told him: I seek competition, not conflict, Biden told reporters at the White House on Wednesday of his relationship with Xi. Their ties go back more than a decade, when they were both vice presidents.

Biden said he and Xi could discuss what he believes to be in China’s critical national interest, what I know to be critical US interests, and determine whether or not they conflict. with each other. And if they do, how to solve it and how to solve it.

Ahead of the meeting, Xi also adopted a somewhat friendlier attitude. He told the National Committee on US-China Relations that he wanted to find the right way to get along.