Link to Modi above politics, Jagan says day after PM meets Pawan Kalyan





Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy said relations with the central government, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were primarily political affiliations and considerations. The YSRCP chief’s assertion comes a day after Modi met with his political opponent Janasena, Chief Pawan Kalyan (PK) in Visakhapatnam. Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan of the TDP recently decided to work together against the mismanagement of the YSRCP. Political analysts say the ruling YSRCP is wary of the possibility of former allies the TDP, BJP and Janasena realigning themselves for the 2024 elections. Modi arrived in the port city on Friday evening as part of his two-day tour of southern India covering four states. On Saturday morning, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and dedicated national roads, railways and other infrastructure projects worth a total of Rs 10,742 crore. Read also | Abuse is my food, says PM Modi, denounces TRS in Telangana for family policy On the occasion, Modi and Jagan spoke at a public meeting held at the grounds of Andhra University. In his speech, Jagan, who has supported the various initiatives of the Modi-led center and even controversial bills, appealed to the prime minister for his continued support for the development of the state. The Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to consider his appeals on the unresolved issues related to the reorganization of the PA state, the multi-purpose project of Polavaram, the special category status for the PA, the question the privatization of the Vizag steelworks and the Vizag railway zone. As we have yet to recover from the deep wounds of the bifurcation eight years ago, every aid and every initiative provided, be it grants, institutions or aid in any form, will be extremely useful to restructure, reshape our State and take the step towards the national current. . Each additional financial aid will act as a balm to soothe the eight-year-old wound, the CM said. Reddy affirmed that his government was making proper use of every rupee of revenue and funds allocated by the Center in full transparency, for the welfare of the people and to usher in revolutionary changes in the fields of education, agriculture, women’s welfare, medicine and health, social justice, development and decentralization. The Prime Minister said the dedicated projects and the foundation stones laid will serve as a means to realize the hopes and aspirations of Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh by opening up new dimensions in infrastructure, ease of living and Atmanirbhar Bharat. Projects initiated by Modi include ONGC’s Onshore Deepwater U-field block developed at a cost of Rs 2,917 crore, foundation of Andhra Pradesh section of six-lane Greenfield Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor to be constructed at a cost of Rs 3,778 crore , foundation stone for redevelopment of Visakhapatnam railway station at cost of Rs 460 crore, foundation for modernization, upgrade of Visakhapatnam fishing port with Rs 152 crore.

