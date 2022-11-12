Jen Psaki said Donald Trump was a ‘loser’ who cost GOP seats midterm





Jen Psaki has called former President Donald Trump a “loser” after Tuesday’s disappointing GOP results. Several candidates Trump has endorsed have lost their midterm races, drawing criticism from the GOP. Some have suggested that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis could be the way forward for the Republican Party. Loading Something is loading.

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said former President Donald Trump was a “loser” who cost GOP seats in the midterm elections and lost support from Republican leaders.

During an NBC News panel on “Meet the Press NOW” on Friday, Psaki, who served as press secretary for President Joe Biden’s first year and a half, commented on the changing tide for Trump after the loss of several of its hand-selected candidates. their races.

“What looks a little different now, we’ll see, is he’s losing. He’s losing after Tuesday. The people he supported lost. He’s cost Republicans seats in the House and Senate.” , said Psaki, noting that Trump is “always winning among Republican primary voters.

After disappointing midterm results for Republicans, the spotlight shifted from Trump to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who easily won re-election on Tuesday with nearly 60% of the vote. DeSantis has been touted as the 2024 presidential candidate and potential “Republican Front-Runner”.

“The magic of Ron DeSantis having a really good week, I think we can all agree hasn’t played out yet. Maybe we’ll see over the next few weeks,” Psaki said on ” Meet the Press NOW”.

Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 12, 2022

Trump planned to announce his candidacy Monday before the midterms, but aides persuaded him to wait until after the election, The Washington Post reported. He has since said he plans to make a “big announcement” at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 15, Business Insider previously reported.

On NBC, Psaki suggested that behind the scenes every “sane Republican is trying to get him not to announce his run until Georgia’s runoff because he’s such a problem.”

“So it looks a bit different. I’m also still skeptical that he won’t be the party leader anymore, but there are a bit of breakdowns in the system,” Psaki said.

