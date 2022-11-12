NATO should apply Turkey’s counter-terrorism principle against Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues to use Sweden’s desire to join NATO as an opportunity both to humiliate the Scandinavian nation and to extort it. By repeatedly forcing Swedish politicians into submission and servility, Erdogan is signaling to his supporters, not only inside Turkey but also among the large diaspora community in Europe, that democracies are weak and unprincipled, while his brand of strongman rule can bring greatness.

Erdogan presents his latest demands as a campaign against terrorism although in reality he associates terrorism with political opposition and journalism.

The Speaker of the Turkish Parliament, Mustafa Sentop, head of Erdogan’s approval in the Turkish legislature, cares little about this reality, on the contrary insistent that Turkey has demanded an end to the propaganda, financing and recruitment activities of groups it considers to be terrorists.

Before Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson sues Neville Chamberlains himself in front of Erdogan, he might wonder if it would not be better to remind Erdogan NATO’s definition of terrorism:

The unlawful use or threatened use of force or violence, instilling fear and terror, against persons or property for the purpose of coercing or intimidating governments or corporations, or taking the control of a population, to achieve political, religious or ideological objectives.

NATO is a consensus-driven organization and it should neither be Erdogan’s role to unilaterally redefine terrorism nor Kristerson’s role to assert Erdogan’s incongruity.

Rather, a better NATO response would be for every NATO member to hand Erdogan a list of Turks and others to extradite based on very real evidence of terrorism. Consider Hamas, a Palestinian Muslim Brotherhood group that call openly for genocide against jews. Erdogan not only houses the group, but also given Turkish passports to its leaders to facilitate their travels. While Israel demanded that Erdogan suppress Hamas as a condition of reconciliation, the Turkish leader denied on his commitment.

Then there is the Islamic State. One of the main drivers of Erdogan’s irrational anger against exiled journalists is that they revealed the extent of his, his familyand its administration links with the Islamic State. Intelligence debriefings of captured Islamic State fighters suggest that there are numerous safe houses in Turkey and sympathizers within the Turkish Interior Ministry and intelligence services. Perhaps Kristersson and NATO leaders should demand that Erdogan put his principle where he is and extradite these individuals to face trial.

Next comes Somalia. Erdogan has staked everything on Mohamed Farmajo, the struggling country’s former president. After the Somalis rebelled against Farmajo at the polls, almost his entire administration (except Farmajo) fled to Turkey. This includes Fahad Yasin, Farmajos’ former intelligence chief and a man allegedly neck deep in terrorism. Indeed, he should be tried for his crimes against Somalis.

Finally, there are the Glenists. Prior to 2013, Erdogan worked closely with dissident cleric Fethullah Glen to marginalize Turkish secularists and Kemalists. Erdogan and Gülen’s falling out had more to do with Turkey’s spoils and Erdogan’s desire to monopolize power than any other reason. Erdogan’s anger towards glenists is deeply personal but that does not make them terrorists. Indeed, even the accusation that the 2016 coup attempt was a glenist conspiracy is not sure. But, for the sake of argument, if they were, wouldn’t that make Erdogan himself complicit in terrorism? His former Foreign Minister and Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu owes his career to Glen. Why should Sweden sacrifice its citizens and residents when Erdogan allows Davutoglu to be free? Such hypocrisy alone should negate any other claim.

Sweden now has to decide whether it values ​​its democratic character more than more immediate NATO membership. At the same time, NATO should respond to Erdogan’s antics by applying his definition of terrorism to Turkey, drawing up and delivering lists of radicals to extradite or imprison. If Erdogan refuses to meet the standard he demands, then each NATO member should designate Turkey as a sponsor of terrorism under its own national law, applying all legislative sanctions required by this designation.

Authors biography : Dr. Michael Rubin, editor of 19FortyFive, is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he specializes in Iran, Turkey, and the Greater Middle East. A former Pentagon official, Dr. Rubin lived in Iran after the revolution, in Yemen and in Iraq before and after the war. He also spent time with the Taliban before 9/11. For more than a decade, he has delivered at-sea courses on Horn of Africa and Middle East conflict, culture and terrorism to deployed U.S. Navy and Navy units. Dr. Rubin is the author, co-author and co-editor of several books exploring diplomacy, Iranian history, Arab culture, Kurdish studies and Shia politics, including Seven Pillars: What Really Causes Instability in the Middle East? (AEI Press, 2019); Kurdistan uprising (AEI Press, 2016); Dances with the Devil: The Dangers of Hiring Rogue Regimes (Dating Books, 2014); and Eternal Iran: continuity and chaos (Palgrave, 2005). Dr. Rubin holds a Ph.D. and an M.A. in History from Yale University, where he also earned a B.S. in Biology.