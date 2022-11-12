ASEAN-India partnership to maintain Indo-Pacific stability: Jokowi





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has encouraged the ASEAN-India partnership to focus on three aspects of maintaining stability, peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region; collaborate in the health sector; and partnerships in the food sector. “The Indo-Pacific is a strategic area. However, this region is prone to rivalries if we do not manage it properly. The condition can also lead to conflicts. Thus, the ASEAN-India partnership must be able to become the guardians of stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” he said Saturday in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The president made the remarks while attending the 19th ASEAN-India Summit at the Sokha Hotel in Phnom Penh, which was also attended by ASEAN leaders and Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Jokowi pushed for concrete cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. Indonesia also invited India to play an active role in the Indo-Pacific Infrastructure Forum to be held next year when Indonesia takes over the ASEAN chairmanship. “The second aspect is cooperation in health, including cooperation in the supply of raw materials for drugs and medicines,” he noted. Jokowi also reminded that relevant stakeholders should maintain the supply chain of raw materials and medicines in the future. “Third, cooperation in the food sector. If combined, the number of ASEAN and Indian people will reach about two billion people. We must work together to avoid a fertilizer crisis,” he said. – he points out. Jokowi said the “Global Crisis Response Group” has reported that if a fertilizer crisis occurs, it will impact rice production next year and affect more than three billion people. “ASEAN-India must be the driving force to avert such a crisis,” he stressed. Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD; Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto; Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi; and Minister of State Secretary Pratikno also accompanied President Jokowi to the 19th ASEAN-India Summit. Related News: President meets Singapore Prime Minister

Related News: Widodo urges ASEAN to remain vigilant amid wave of crisis

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/259909/asean-india-partnership-to-maintain-indo-pacific-stability-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos