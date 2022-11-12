Politics
Nadine Dorries hates people who say she loves Boris Johnson
Nadine Dorries has said she hates people saying she must love Boris Johnson as the Tory MP dismissed the idea that she was anything other than friends with the former prime minister.
The ex-culture secretary said Mr Johnson was someone she could call in the middle of the night and talk to for hours, but insisted she was also close to Carrie Johnson than she is to her husband.
Ms Dorries also suggested that Mr Johnson should get rich before launching his political comeback, as being Prime Minister is difficult unless you are a multi-millionaire.
He will be back. I don’t know when, I don’t know how, I don’t know if it will be 10 years or 10 months, said the faithful ally The House magazine.
I used to say to be prime minister you have to be rich because it costs a lot of money, she said. It’s part of the role to invite people to Checkers, but you have to pay for each cup of tea served out of your own pocket.
The former minister added: So unless you’re a multimillionaire, that’s a problem.
On her friendship with the former prime minister, she said: I could call Boris in the middle of the night if I had a problem and I know he would be there for hours talking to me. I had lunch with him the other morning. Him and Carrie, I would consider them good friends.
She added: I hate the whole thing: Oh she must love it. I mean, I’m a grandmother! Move on. I’m a grandmother and, in fact, I love Carrie as much as I love Boris.
Ms Dorries would be on the list of former prime ministers’ nominations for peerages, alongside fellow Tory MPs Alok Sharma, Alister Jack and Nigel Adams.
I was told that I would probably receive a letter if nominated, asking if I would be inclined to accept it. I haven’t received one, said Ms Dorries, who declined to say whether she would step down from her Mid Bedfordshire seat and enter the upper house. I’ll make the decision if I ever get the offer.
Ms Dorries also warned the government of Rishi Sunaks not to delay or water down its online safety bill, aimed at regulating Twitter and social media giants in a bid to prevent harmful behavior.
There is absolutely no reason why the bill needs to be changed in any way. Mainly because all the difficult and contentious steps of the bill, including legal but harmful ones, have already been passed. Its already passed. Our own party voted for it, she said.
The Sunak government has stalled progress on the bill, while senior conservatives have questioned attempts to define legal but harmful content on free speech principles.
Criticizing her successor Michelle Donelan, who said she didn’t want the bill to impact free speech, Ms Dorries added: Michelle has been in office for five minutes and doesn’t understand enough at this topic.
The Tory MP also revealed that figures including Cabinet Minister Oliver Dowden told her not to bother pushing legislation forward.
I can tell you what Oliver Dowden [her predecessor at the department] told me when I got back to work. He said: It’s an awful bill, throw it in the tall grass.
Asked about Elon Musks’ takeover of Twitter and what it could mean for online safety, she replied: He’s a father.
And as a father, I think you may understand the dangers the internet can present to children and young people.
