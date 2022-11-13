Modi government adopts zero-tolerance policy on terrorism: MHA





The Modi government is adopting a zero tolerance policy towards terrorism and will convey to the international community India’s resolve in its fight against the threat. The Union Home Ministry said the Indian government is organizing the 3rd No Money for Terror (NMFT) Ministerial Conference on November 18-19 in New Delhi, where representatives from 75 countries and international bodies will attend the deliberations for two days. The hosting of the NMFT conference shows the importance given by the Modi government to the issue of international terrorism as well as its policy of zero tolerance against the threat and discussions on this issue among the international community, according to a statement from the ministry. inside. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the conference and convey India’s resolve in its fight against terrorism as well as its support systems to succeed against it. The conference aims to advance discussions on countering the financing of terrorism held by the international community at the two previous conferences in Paris (2018) and Melbourne (2019), the statement said. It also intends to include discussions on the technical, legal, regulatory and cooperation aspects of all facets of terrorist financing. It also attempts to set the tone for other high-level official and political deliberations focused on countering the financing of terrorism. Globally, countries have been affected by terrorism and militancy for several years. The pattern of violence differs in most theaters, but is largely spawned by a tumultuous geopolitical environment, coupled with protracted sectarian armed conflict, the statement said. These conflicts often result in poor governance, political instability, economic deprivation and vast ungoverned spaces. The involvement of a docile state often exacerbates terrorism, especially its financing. India has suffered from several forms of terrorism and its funding for more than three decades, so it understands the pain and trauma of affected nations alike, the statement said. To show solidarity with peace-loving nations and help build a bridge for lasting cooperation in the fight against terrorist financing, India hosted two global events in October – the Annual General Assembly of ‘Interpol in Delhi and a special session of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee in Mumbai and Delhi. The upcoming NMFT conference will bolster India’s efforts to enhance understanding and cooperation among nations, he said. Discussions at the 3rd No Money For Terror Conference will focus on global trends in terrorism and terrorist financing, the use of formal and informal financing channels for terrorism, emerging technologies and terrorist financing and the international cooperation needed to address related challenges, the statement said. -With PTI input

