APT leaders must unite in face of global crises: Jokowi





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called on the leaders of ASEAN Plus Three (APT) countries to unite in an attempt to deal with the various current global crises. The head of state noted that the ASEAN member forum and its three partner countries – China, Japan and South Korea – successfully weathered the threat of the global financial crisis in 2008. So, at the 25th ASEAN Plus Three Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Saturday, Jokowi invited leaders of forum countries to explore the same spirit. “It was the APT that saved us from the global financial crisis of 2008. It was solidarity and cooperation that enabled the region’s economy to survive. test by a more devastating global crisis. I truly believe that with the same spirit, we can face the current crisis,” he noted in a statement received here on Saturday. Jokowi described at least three issues of food crisis, economic recession and regional stability, security and peace which should become the main focus of the APT. “First, we must be able to avoid a food crisis. Regional food security mechanisms need to be strengthened and the APT’s emergency rice reserves need to be increased,” he noted. Jokowi said sustainable rice production technology was needed and production capacity should also be integrated into APT members’ logistics system to secure supply chains and stabilize rice prices. “Secondly, regional economic recession must be avoided and financial stabilization must be achieved. The synergy of the various financial instruments of the APT must be achieved, especially the multilateralization of the Chiang Mai initiative. When the threat of a financial crisis occurs, this synergy will enable us to obtain early warning and liquidity support,” he said. Furthermore, Jokowi stressed the importance of strengthening the national financial infrastructure through close coordination between financial institutions and the central bank, increasing domestic resource mobilization and carefully controlling inflation. “Thirdly, regional stability, security and peace are important. Competition must be managed properly to avoid conflicts. They must also respect international law,” he added. If the APT is able to realize the three issues, the region will continue to become the epicenter of growth, he noted. The 25th Asean Plus Three Summit brought together ASEAN leaders Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. During this time, President Jokowi was accompanied by the Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security, Mahfud MD; Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto; Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi; and Minister Secretary of State Pratikno. Related News: Yogyakarta to Host 2023 ASEAN Tourism Forum: Minister

