Gift from Donald Trump to Democrats





Joe Biden had reason to put on a big smile on Tuesday. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Voters’ anger over the overthrow of Roe v. Wade and their desire to preserve free and fair elections were perhaps the two most important reasons that turned Tuesday night into an unusual midterm election. And at every turn, Donald Trump has helped make the point to his opponents that democracy is truly on the ballot. I spoke with Amy Walter, publisher and editor of the esteemed Cook Political Report, about the ex-presidents trailing Republicans this year, how to view evening polls and the seemingly permanent era of close elections .

We talked in August about the Democrats possibly doing well at those midpoints, and now they have. What is the most surprising element of the election for you? They have done one of the hardest things in politics, which is to turn a midterm election into a referendum on party and president, and on the other side to make the election a choice at the instead of a referendum. It’s very hard to do, but the Democrats did it because of three things. One, of course, is the Supreme Court ruling on abortion. Second, there was Donald Trump and his continued presence throughout the campaign. And third, there were candidates who, thanks in large part to Trump, made it easier for Democrats to argue that opting for change was riskier than sticking to a status quo that they were not satisfied.

I was thinking of last year’s elections in Virginia and New Jersey, where efforts to tie Republican candidates to Trump didn’t work so well. This time was different, because many of the candidates were Trump-y themselves. 2022 he has been there looking for candidates. He actually goes after Republicans who challenged him, went to the Jan. 6 committee, or voted to impeach him. And then in the final week of the campaign, he teases that he’s going to run again. This is one of the best vote-taking operations the Democrats have ever had.

But it goes both ways, he’s also powerful in getting Republicans to vote, but not when he’s on the ballot. I think there is something to that. Because yes, Republicans unhappy with Biden did show up, but people who ran in 2016 and 2020 remember, there’s always been this question of why pollsters can’t find them. And part of the reason they’re hard to find is that they’re not traditional voters. Maybe they voted midterm; maybe they haven’t voted in ten years. Maybe they just signed up in 2020, and now they’ve kind of checked out, and if Trump comes back on the scene in 24, they might pop up again. So that it can also be a piece of it. But in 2021, if the Dobbs decision had happened then, I don’t know if Virginia’s race would have gone to Glenn Youngkin. What the Dobbs decision has done, in combination with Trump, is turn a theoretical conversation into something that is not theoretical.

I wonder how angry Republicans are with conservatives on the Supreme Court right now. They must be thinking, couldn’t the Court have waited until next year? Timing in politics is everything, right?

Back to the polls for a second. There’s always a lot of pushback about them, but in fact they were generally very good this year, much better than 2020. Even in places that had had big mistakes in recent years, like Wisconsin, they were accurate. I definitely have a love-hate relationship with polls. What do you think of this inexact science in the future? I think there’s something going on when Trump is on the ballot, as a clue to this question of what’s going on with the polls. I don’t think anyone assumes that if Trump is not on the ballot, if he never runs again, that ballot will be set forever. The polling industry still has significant challenges ahead that have nothing to do with Donald Trump. But it seems clear that his presence on the ballot is a factor.

The other thing is that this year those of us who cover politics have been talking a lot about the imprecision of the polls that in the races that we know are going to be very close, a two point margin could go four points to one person or it could go four points to the other person. So I think there was perhaps less expectation that these polls would do exactly that. What I think people were more concerned about was, Oh my God, again, they’re painting a picture that doesn’t seem to come true. Well have the final margins in these races at some point. But for me, the biggest takeaway from, heck, these last three or four elections is how narrow the margins are in these races, and it doesn’t take much to go from, Oh my God, we won 15 seats to, Oh my God, we only won six.

One of the people who I think has written some of the smartest things about our political situation right now is John Sides of Vanderbilt. He and two other political scientists have written an excellent book on 2016, and another is coming out or has just come out. The basic premise, which they wrote about in a Washington Post op-ed last month, shows that our politics is so polarized that we are so polarized that we should continue to expect very close elections where only a small fraction of votes decides who the president, who has a majority in the Senate, who has a majority in the House. It’s not like we’re seeing these huge changes. When you think about the fact that we’ve seen the control of the House and the Senate shift and the control of the White House shift over the last four years if you didn’t know anything else and saw that the Democrats are in orders now, you’d probably think that was a big landslide victory. No. They won by the narrowest of margins. And now, oh, the Republicans won in the House, they must have had a big night. No. They also won by the narrowest of margins. We now have more predictable elections than ever before because we know what all the contested states and contested districts are.

It’s not like there were any election night surprises with districts that no one was paying attention to, with the sole exception of the Lauren Boebert race in Colorado. Part of what made our politics more difficult was that we weren’t seeing these races coming out of nowhere, with voters saying, Forget my partisan identity. I go over there and send a message. I don’t care that I’m generally a Democrat. I’m fed up and I’m going to vote for a Republican, or vice versa. Instead, regardless of all the churn and volatility and remarkable series of events over the past four years, our partisanship is what has kept all of these competitions incredibly close. Neither side feels they have won the fight.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

See all Sign up for the Intelligencer newsletter

Daily news about politics, business and technology shaping our world.

Vox Media, LLC Terms of Service and Privacy Notice

By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to receive email correspondence from us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2022/11/2022-midterms-donald-trumps-gift-to-democrats.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos