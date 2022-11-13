Elon Musk will attend the G20 summit in Indonesia virtually





Elon Musk will virtually join the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, an Indonesian Chamber of Commerce official has said. The summit will be held on November 15-16, and is the first between G20 leaders since Russia invaded Ukraine. Arsjad Rasyid, President of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce, Told CNBC Indonesia that Elon Musk was unable to attend due to incidents in the United States “He cannot attend because … there are incidents in the United States and he must be there”, Elon Musk is due to speak at a summit-related business event, which world leaders including President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are attending in person. In April, Elon Musk met with an Indonesian delegation in Gigafctory, Texas, and discussed a number of topics, including Indonesian nickel deposits. Following this meeting, Elon Musk met with the Indonesian President on May 14 and gave Indonesian President Joko Widodo a tour of Starbase. It was during this visit that Elon Musk received an invitation to the B-20 forum and one of the G20 events to be held in Bali in November. Widodo said he met with Elon Musk to discuss innovation and technology. In June, Widodo sat down for an interview with CNBC and spoke on various topics, such as the ban on exports like cooking oil, the G20, Tesla and the possibility of a nickel investment and Elon Musk. “A year and a half ago, I called Elon Musk and discussed the electric vehicle industry in Indonesia. Then, after the conclusion of the ASEAN-US summit, I met Elon at SpaceX Starbase in the United States. We’ve had a lot of discussions, especially about how Tesla can build its industry from upstream to downstream; end to end, starting with smelting and then building the cathode industry and precursors, by building EV batteries by building the lithium batteries, then the All-Indonesia vehicle factory because it’s very efficient. That’s what I proposed to him. You can watch the full interview below. Disclosure: Johnna is a shareholder of $TSLA and believes in Tesla’s mission. Your comments are welcome. If you have any comments or concerns or see a typo, you can email me at[email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter at@JohnnaCrider1. Teslarati is now on TikTok.Follow us for interactive news and more. Teslarati is now on TikTok.Follow us for interactive news and more. You can also follow Teslarati onLinkedIn,Twitter,instagramandFacebook. Elon Musk will attend the G20 summit in Indonesia virtually













