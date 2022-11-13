Trump tries to avoid testifying again by suing January 6 committee





Former President Donald Trump is suing the Jan. 6 committee to counter the subpoena demanding he testify on Monday, Nov. 14.

In a 41-page complaint, Trump’s lawyers argued that Trump maintained absolute immunity as a former chief executive and argued that the subpoena was unprecedented: while other presidents and former presidents have voluntarily agreed to testify or turn over documents in response to a congressional subpoena, no president or former president has ever been compelled to do so.

The complaint said congressional subpoenas do not carry the same weight for presidents, due to the separation of powers. Trump’s lawyers have argued that the only possible exception to this absolute testimonial immunity, an exception that is itself hotly contested in academic circles, is testimony relating to the impeachment jurisdiction of the House of Representatives. But the subpoena issued by the Committee to President Donald J. Trump does not stem from an impeachment inquiry.

Trump asked the court for a declaratory judgment that the subpoena was invalid and cited a number of reasons, including that the subpoena violated Trump’s First Amendment rights: he failed to verify his constitutional rights to speak and the association at the Oval Office door.

Lawyers also argued that the subpoena was invalid because the Jan. 6 committee itself was not a duly authorized committee. The alleged illegitimacy of the House panel is a point repeated by Republicans; in June, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called it the most political and least legitimate committee in American history.

The lawyers continued: President Trump has been placed in the untenable position of choosing between preserving his rights and the constitutional prerogatives of the executive branch, or risking the execution of the subpoena issued to him. As a result, former President Trump is turning to the courts to preserve his rights and the independence of the executive branch, consistently upheld by the courts and endorsed by the Department of Justice.

The former president is also seeking an injunction prohibiting the application or imposition of penalties for failure to comply with the subpoena, as well as compensation for legal fees and expenses incurred as a result of the subpoena.

After Trump filed the lawsuit, Joyce Vance, former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, tweeted: This lawsuit is Trump’s excuse for not appearing for testimony on 11/14 without be in outright disregard of the subpoena and liable to prosecution as [Steve] Bannon & [Peter] Navaro. Anyway, the J6C leaves a clear historical record, Trump had the opportunity to give his side and refused.

