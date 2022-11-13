Trump mounts anti-McConnell campaign as Tories seek to delay leadership election





Former President Donald Trump is calling on his allies in the Senate, GOP sources tell CNN, and is making a suggestion as he seeks to deflect blame for Republicans’ poor midterm performance: Aim for Mitch McConnell.

Trump, who faces a series of harsh criticism from within his own party for hurting Republican candidates midterm, has instead sought to stir up opposition to McConnell ahead of the leadership election next week, even though the GOP leader has already garnered enough support to win another two years, which would make him the longest-serving Senate party leader in U.S. history.

Still, McConnell faces further rift in the ranks as a faction of Senate Republicans grumble internally over the timing of next week’s leadership election and are now calling for a postponement, which multiple GOP sources and a member of the Republican leadership reported is unlikely. occur.

The internal backbiting has sparked a new set of fears that Republicans will disagree over their future and hurt their ability to unite ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff for the US Senate seat in Georgia. Some of Trump’s allies fear his obsession with the Republican from Kentucky will only undermine their campaign in Georgia, with memories still raw for many party members blaming the former president for costing them two seats and a majority. in the Senate during the second round of fishing last year. State.

But privately, Trump is trying to turn the GOP’s anger toward McConnell.

In phone calls with allies, elected officials and incoming members of Congress, the former president accused McConnell of spending recklessly in states where Republicans have faced significant headwinds at the expense of candidates in more contests. competitive. He and his aides specifically alluded to the Alaska Senate race, where the McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund spent more than $5 million to attack a Trump-backed Republican challenger to incumbent Senator Lisa Murkowski. . That candidate, Kelly Tshibaka, looks set to qualify for a ranked second round against Murkowski on November 23.

Trump has been extremely critical of McConnell’s decision to cut support for Arizona Senate hopeful Blake Masters over the summer, an aide noted. Masters is currently trailing incumbent Senator Mark Kelly by more than 100,000 votes with 80% of the votes counted, according to the latest data from CNN.

Sources said Trump had conveyed those frustrations to nearly everyone he had spoken to since Tuesday, hoping it would result in a wave of public criticism of McConnell.

He’s not making explicit demands, but he wants to see more Republicans hold Mitch accountable, a second person close to Trump said.

McConnells’ office declined to comment to CNN for this story.

But it’s the McConnells super PAC, who has been the biggest spender in any Senate race from either party, dropping more than $280 million in ads with his nonprofit group. affiliated. Trumps outside the group spent a small fraction of that in Senate races.

During the race in Arizona, McConnell told CNN last month that he and top GOP donor Peter Thiel had a discussion about resource allocation as other outside groups go to support Masters. Additionally, it was the McConnells Group that poured about $30 million into Ohio to support Trump-endorsed nominee JD Vance, who was battling Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan but ultimately won convincingly.

Steven Law, the head of the Senate Leadership Fund, told CNN the group has tried to put a concerted focus on Biden and Democrats this cycle. But he suggested that Trump’s emergence on the campaign trail helped Democrats late in the cycle.

Keeping the focus on Joe Biden and the Democrats who voted for inflationary spending and backing soft-on-crime policies are the priorities, Law said. And to the extent that there’s a distraction from that, it diminishes our ability to get that point across.

Senate Republicans next week are set for a tense series of meetings. They are scheduled to meet behind closed doors next Tuesday for their first in-person meeting since midterm.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who is calling for a postponement of the leadership election, says Republicans need to first discuss why the results were what they were and what we’re going to do about it, said said a Rubio adviser. The adviser said Trump had not encouraged Rubio to publicly advocate for a delay.

We must first make sure those who want to lead us are genuinely committed to fighting for the priorities and values ​​of working Americans (of all backgrounds) that have given us great victories in states like Florida, Rubio tweeted. .

Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri who opposes McConnell’s leadership bid, also tweeted that Republicans should delay the election so as not to disenfranchise Herschel Walker, who is running in the second round of Georgia which will take place after the elections.

And three GOP senators Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Rick Scott of Florida and Mike Lee of Utah sent a letter urging GOP conference members to postpone leadership elections scheduled for Wednesday, underscoring the frustration of Senate Republicans in the face of the outcome of the 2022 elections.

We are all disappointed that a red wave did not materialize, and there are several reasons why it did not materialize, the letter states. We need to have serious discussions within our conference about why and what we can do to improve our chances in 2024.

Despite efforts to delay, Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming said the leadership election would go ahead as scheduled.

We look forward to meeting our new and returning members next week. I expect a full and open discussion from Tuesday’s political luncheon on our way forward. On Wednesday, we will meet again for our scheduled election conference, Barrasso, who oversees the leadership elections, said in a message to the conference obtained by CNN.

I welcome the questions and points raised in the letter circulated by Senators Rick Scott, Lee and Johnson, he wrote.

While the path to a Republican majority is narrow, Johnson and Lee won their re-election races in 2022. Scott now heads the Republican National Senate Committee, the GOP campaign arm of the Senate.

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn is supporting Johnson’s candidacy for fourth-place Republican political committee chair, according to her spokesperson.

Someone suggested I run. I didn’t dismiss the idea, and then rumors started swirling, Johnson told CNN of a possible leadership bid. My main goal is to have strong and organized discussions within the conference prior to any leadership election and to develop a more collaborative model for the conference.

But McConnell’s allies say delaying an election where the GOP leader is uncontested will only intensify internal divisions.

We need to move on, a GOP source told the Senate. McConnell will win.

