Trump blasts DeSantis in sign 2024 election kicked off with GOP slugfest





In 2008, when he snagged the Democratic presidential nomination, Barack Obama said he wanted to bring about the moment when the rising seas would begin to slow and our planet would begin to heal. In 2016, discussing his superior knowledge of our rigged system in accepting the GOP presidential nomination, Donald Trump said only I can fix it. And in 2022, a Ron DeSantis ad suggested that on the eighth day, God created Ron DeSantis.

Florida Governors Hold My Beer Moment sets a standard that can last for eternity, so to speak. And it’s tempting to laugh. But after his 19% victory on Tuesday over Democrat Charlie Crist, DeSantis may actually be the savior of the Republican parties. Someone has to deliver Trump’s GOP, and from that margin of victory to his vote ahead of the former president, there are signs that DeSantis is The One.

Some conservatives are fed up with Trump and how he destroyed their electoral fortunes by endorsing and promoting a particularly terrible collection of 2022 candidates. DeSantis (young GOP star DeSantis takes victory in Florida). On Thursday, the tabloid presented Trump as Trumpty-Dumpty and said Don (who couldn’t build a wall) had taken a big fall.

The backlash and consecutive insults were enough to launch the 2024 campaign, or at least Trump’s personal campaign to keep DeSantis out of the race. Trump vs. DeSantis is a fight between two men with messiah complexes who want us to believe that each is the leader America needs. Neither, and if they’re lucky, the battle their outsized egos will unleash will ruin them both long before Election Day 2024.

In a Thursday night rant on his social media platform, Truth Social, debuting some of his attack lines, Trump called DeSantis an average REPUBLICAN governor with great public relations who owes his career to Trump. Ron came to me in a hopeless state in 2017 politically dead, losing in a landslide, the former president said. He accused DeSantis of disloyalty for not ruling out a race in 2024 and also lashed out at NewsCorp, which is Fox, the Wall Street Journal, and the no longer big New York Post, for being anything for Governor Ron DeSanctimonious.

President Joe Biden, who has indicated he intends to run for re-election, told reporters: It would be fun to watch Trump and DeSantis battle it out. No kidding. Two obnoxiously overconfident MAGA men who think they know what’s best for everyone, head into a 2024 warm-up that could be a knockout round? Democrats would stomp to get to the popcorn.

DeSantis made a strong bid to be Americas Chief Redeemer in a video his wife posted Nov. 4 to Twitter. And on the 8th day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, I need a protector. So God made a fighter, the narrator says over an image of DeSantis among adoring fans.

God is mentioned 10 times in less than two minutes in the clip, prompting Axios’ Mike Allen to post a parody in his posts in clever brevity format:

Breaking: God has apparently approved the re-election of Ron DeSantis (R), according to the new announcement from the governors of Florida.

Why it matters: This would be the first time God has officially endorsed a statewide nominee.

It’s funny, but the actual ad is infuriating and scary. DeSantis is no messiah to supporters of abortion access, voting rights, tougher gun laws, public health expertise, a diverse and tolerant America and of a government that puts all religions and the roughly 3 in 10 Americans whose religious affiliation is non-existent on an equal footing. DeSantis even signed a law restricting abortion in a church.

God’s ad portrays DeSantis as someone who gets up before dawn, leaves his family, and walks thousands of miles to serve the people; someone who is not afraid to stand up for what they know is right and just. HE KNOWS. When Trump calls him Ron DeSanctimonious, the undisputed master of evil nicknames is on hand, as usual.

And yet, Trump is just as sure he is right and just as sure of his divine support. As David French said Thursday in The Atlantic, parts of the Christian base are convinced he has a divine destiny to save the nation. There’s even a 2018 movie about it called The Trump Prophecy. Trumps I only can fix it line displays Olympic-level narcissism and ignorance, and now that he continues to bend, break and beat our laws, politics and institutions, it’s a dark chasm of irony and bottomless.

The same goes for his record of wins and losses this week. We don’t know the final score yet, but it’s fair to say there could have been at least a pink wave had the GOP named stronger contenders in the federal and state races.

Could Trump himself win another national election? Its political history and ongoing legal crises indicate a no. Could DeSantis win a national election? Doubtful. America is not Florida, as this week Republican disappointments outside the Sunshine State show. And all his God-sent schtick, the father who knows best, isn’t as alluring as he thinks.

For purely selfish reasons, I hope DeSantis seizes the moment. This battle of dictatorial titans may be the best way to truly save four-year-old America from one or the other.

