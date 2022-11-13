Politics
TRS leaders have nothing to give but abuse: PM Modi in Hyderabad – The New Indian Express
HYDERABAD: In what could be seen as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strongest warning to the ruling TRS and its assurance for the people of Telangana, Modi said those who plundered the state’s poor would not be savings.
Addressing a large gathering of BJP workers at Begumpet airport upon his arrival in the city before traveling to Ramagundam on Saturday afternoon, he highlighted “how some people who were trying to evade investigation over their corruption by central agencies; formed an alliance of corrupt parties to prevent any investigation into their actions.”
Modi took the abusive language repeatedly used against him by TRS executives, in a lighter vein.
“Out of fear, deception and influence of superstitions, some people verbally abuse me day after day. They have published dictionaries of expletives which they use against me. I ask BJP workers not to get angry with these abusive statements , because they (the TRS leaders) have nothing to give but abuse. Just laugh about it, drink a good cup of tea and sleep with the hope that the lotus will soon bloom here” , he advised party workers.
He said politicians are there to serve the people and solve their problems and the political agenda of the BJP should always be constructive with a service motive.
“Since yesterday, I’ve been touring Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and now Telangana. People ask me if I’m not getting tired of such a busy schedule. I tell them I’m taking two to three kg of abuse from people. God has blessed me in such a way that all these abusive words are processed inside my system and converted into nutrition. It becomes the energy that helps me to serve the people,” he joked, sparking laughter in the crowd.
Reiterating his Red Fort Independence Day declaration that the BJP will eradicate corruption and family rule from the country, Modi observed that the people of Telangana wanted to elect a party, which could work for each family instead of one. family.
Expressing his feelings about how people from Thanks instilled their faith in the BJP as indescribable, he felt that the BJP workers had gathered the entire legislature into one constituency.
“Where darkness fills all directions, the lotus begins to bloom there. In Telangana
the end of darkness has begun and the results of the by-elections held here show that the sun will shine and the lotus will soon bloom here,” he predicted.
READ ALSO | Insulted: Telangana CMKCR will no longer receive MPs
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/states/telangana/2022/nov/12/trs-leadershave-nothing-to-give-except-abusespm-modi-in-hyderabad-2517615.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]etmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- TRS leaders have nothing to give but abuse: PM Modi in Hyderabad – The New Indian Express
- Mohamed Salah gets hilarious tribute from former Liverpool teammate Dejan Lovren who posts ‘morning routine’ with Salah themed sheets, slippers, posters and coffee
- Kherson residents tell CNN how they feel after Russia’s withdrawal
- Georgia Tech Falls to Miami, 35-14 Football Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Trump blasts DeSantis in sign 2024 election kicked off with GOP slugfest
- Camila Giorgi makes you dream with a white wedding dress and white lace underwear
- from Hollywood to the Monegasque throne
- NHL, NHLPA Announce World Cup of Hockey, Postponed from 2024 to Hopefully 2025
- Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji: Date, UK Start Time, Live Stream, Undercard of Global Titans in Dubai
- Bollywood explores rural Kashmir for film shoot – The Island
- After a two-year hiatus, GTCO Fashion Weekend returns | The Guardian Nigeria News
- IBM innovates tape storage to curb the data tsunami