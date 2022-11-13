TRS leaders have nothing to give but abuse: PM Modi in Hyderabad – The New Indian Express

By Express press service

HYDERABAD: In what could be seen as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strongest warning to the ruling TRS and its assurance for the people of Telangana, Modi said those who plundered the state’s poor would not be savings.

Addressing a large gathering of BJP workers at Begumpet airport upon his arrival in the city before traveling to Ramagundam on Saturday afternoon, he highlighted “how some people who were trying to evade investigation over their corruption by central agencies; formed an alliance of corrupt parties to prevent any investigation into their actions.”

Modi took the abusive language repeatedly used against him by TRS executives, in a lighter vein.

“Out of fear, deception and influence of superstitions, some people verbally abuse me day after day. They have published dictionaries of expletives which they use against me. I ask BJP workers not to get angry with these abusive statements , because they (the TRS leaders) have nothing to give but abuse. Just laugh about it, drink a good cup of tea and sleep with the hope that the lotus will soon bloom here” , he advised party workers.

He said politicians are there to serve the people and solve their problems and the political agenda of the BJP should always be constructive with a service motive.

“Since yesterday, I’ve been touring Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and now Telangana. People ask me if I’m not getting tired of such a busy schedule. I tell them I’m taking two to three kg of abuse from people. God has blessed me in such a way that all these abusive words are processed inside my system and converted into nutrition. It becomes the energy that helps me to serve the people,” he joked, sparking laughter in the crowd.

Reiterating his Red Fort Independence Day declaration that the BJP will eradicate corruption and family rule from the country, Modi observed that the people of Telangana wanted to elect a party, which could work for each family instead of one. family.

Expressing his feelings about how people from Thanks instilled their faith in the BJP as indescribable, he felt that the BJP workers had gathered the entire legislature into one constituency.

“Where darkness fills all directions, the lotus begins to bloom there. In Telangana

the end of darkness has begun and the results of the by-elections held here show that the sun will shine and the lotus will soon bloom here,” he predicted.

