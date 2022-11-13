We can avoid loss of life and property,” says President as Türkiye conducts “drop, cover, hold” earthquake drill





ANKARA We cannot prevent an earthquake, but we can minimize the loss of life and property, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, minutes before the country held a national exercise to promote preparedness and response to emergency situations. The drill was held in all 81 provinces of Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus at 6:57 p.m. (1557 GMT) local time to mark the 23rd anniversary of the deadly earthquake in the Turkish city of Duzce. Citizens received a sound alert on their phone, as well as a text notification in Turkish and English that read, “This is an announcement of AFAD’s earthquake drill over the country.” Announcements were also made in mosques, municipalities and on television and radio stations. “We expect you to voluntarily participate in the exercise and test your reflexes and the reflexes of your surroundings in the face of a possible earthquake. I believe that with the few minutes you devote to this exercise, we will acquire an experience that will add a lifetime to our lives together,” Erdogan said in a video message earlier. Noting that scientists agree that the possibility of major earthquakes is increasing in Turkey, he said: “Yes, it is not possible to prevent an earthquake, but it is up to us to take measures to avoid loss of life and property. He said Turkey has learned from the bitter experiences of the past and now has an integrated disaster management strategy, which was created with the coordination of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). The plan consists of three stages, including pre-disaster preparedness and risk reduction, response during the disaster, and post-disaster recovery. “As part of pre-disaster preparedness and risk reduction studies, we make our cities disaster-resistant with mass housing and urban transformation projects, reach our citizens in a short time with our efficient disaster management. disaster, and quickly carry out search and rescue efforts,” he said. “With our post-disaster recovery strategy, we are implementing projects that will replace the destroyed with much better ones.” “For this reason, we have declared 2020 the year of disaster preparedness, 2021 the year of disaster education and this year the year of disaster drills,” he added. The president said that in 2021, nearly 57 million citizens received various training materials, while in 2022 a total of 94,207 exercises were held to test Turkey’s readiness. On November 12, 1999, Duzce was rocked by a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that lasted 30 seconds, killing 710 people and injuring 2,679. The Duzce earthquake came after the August 17, 1999 earthquake that struck the city of Izmit in northwestern Turkey and killed 18,373 people and injured 23,781 with its magnitude 7.6, according to official AFAD figures.

