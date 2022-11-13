Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block subpoena





WASHINGTON, Nov 11 (Reuters) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Friday to avoid being compelled to testify or provide documents to a congressional panel investigating his supporters’ violent attack on the Capitol. American last year.

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack had unanimously issued a subpoena for the former Republican president to appear on or around Nov. 14.

Lawmakers had also extended their original Nov. 4 deadline until this week for Trump to hand over any related documentation.

Representatives for the panel could not immediately be reached for comment on the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in West Palm Beach.

The subpoena infringes on Trump’s constitutional right to free speech, his attorneys said in the 41-page filing, which called the investigation a “quasi-criminal investigation” and added that the panel had no power. to compel testimony.

They also said the panel did not respond to Trump’s alternative offer to respond in writing to specific questions. In a Nov. 9 letter to the panel joined in the lawsuit, Trump’s attorneys said he would “consider” whether providing written responses “would be appropriate.”

The letter states that Trump “voluntarily directed a reasonable search of the documents in his possession” but that he “did not find any documents satisfying this request”.

The committee held a series of hearings as it seeks to make the case to the public that Trump was largely responsible for the deadly assault on Congress as lawmakers gathered to formally declare his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

The panel did not say how it would proceed if Trump ignored the subpoena request.

The committee, which is expected to disband at the end of the current Congress, could be reconstituted in one form or another depending on which party controls the House in its next term in January, an outcome depending on the vote count in the elections of Tuesday’s midterm.

