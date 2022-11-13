Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attends a gala dinner with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang ahead of a possible meeting with Xi Jinping

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had a brief discussion with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at a gala dinner for world leaders in Cambodia.

The conversation comes amid speculation. Mr Albanese could be the first Australian leader in five years to have an official meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, at the next G20 meeting in Indonesia or the APEC summit in Bangkok.

If the meeting takes place, it would be widely seen as a turning point in China-Australia relations after years of strained relations.

The situation deteriorated shortly after Chinese phone company Huawei was barred from any role in the development of Australia’s 5G network, and continued to deteriorate as Beijing imposed trade sanctions on a variety of Australian products. .

For a number of years, Australian ministers could not secure phone calls with their Chinese counterparts, let alone face-to-face meetings.

Mr Albanese and Mr Li were seen talking as they arrived at the dinner, hosted by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, for dignitaries attending the ASEAN and East Asia summits in Phnom Penh.

The prime minister’s office said Mr Albanese also held talks with US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Any meeting with the Chinese president in the coming days remains to be confirmed.

“If the leaders of our respective countries have a meeting, it would be positive,” Mr. Albanese told reporters on Saturday afternoon, before dinner.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who has met her Chinese counterpart twice since the May election, said “stabilizing” diplomatic relations is in the interest of both countries.

“It will take time because our differences are not trivial,” she will say in a speech to be delivered in Sydney today.

“But we will not weaponize national security for political purposes.

“We will seek to navigate our differences wisely, which, in fact, we believe our two countries should do.”

In her speech, Senator Wong will call on her opposition counterpart Simon Birmingham to ‘reject national unity tearing as a cowardly political tactic’ while sending a message to those within the Labor movement who have questioned the federal government’s uncompromising approach to China.

Senator Wong will say that China has changed under the leadership of Xi Jinping.

“As China has sought to assert itself in the world, these differences have become more difficult to manage,” she will say.

“China today is not the same as China in the 1970s or even the 2000s. Some may prefer to claim otherwise, but President Xi himself has made that clear.

“It’s an insult to all the Goughs [Whitlam] done to prepare us for the future if we act as if we live in a world that is long gone.”

The comments could be interpreted as a veiled swipe at Labor figures including Paul Keating and Bob Carr, who have both criticized Australia’s approach to China in recent years.

“There are no prerequisites for a meeting,” Senator Wong will say.

“I look forward to having a constructive dialogue if a meeting takes place.

“I have always said that we will cooperate with China where we can.”